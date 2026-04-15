Tempus Announces 31 Abstracts for Presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2026

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM), a technology company leading the adoption of AI to advance precision medicine, today announced the acceptance of 31 abstracts—including one oral presentation—for the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026 taking place April 17–22 in San Diego.

“The research that Tempus is presenting at this year’s AACR annual meeting underscores the scale and real-world impact of Tempus’ multimodal dataset and AI-enabled diagnostic solutions,” said Kate Sasser, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Tempus. “Across these studies, our researchers are uncovering clinically relevant insights that not only deepen our understanding of tumor biology, but also have the potential to transform how cancer is diagnosed and treated. This work is a product of our ongoing commitment to advancing the field of oncology and, ultimately, to improving outcomes for the patients we serve.”

Tempus will host an Exhibitor Spotlight Theater session on Monday, April 20, 2026, from 10:00–11:00 AM PST in Theater B of the Sails Pavilion. In “Beyond the Pilot: Scaling Multimodal AI and Lab-in-the-Loop for Breakthrough R&D,” Sasser and Neil Bence, PhD, Senior Vice President of the Protein Homeostasis Thematic Research Center at Bristol Myers Squibb, will explore how combining deep molecular insights with high-throughput Lab-in-the-Loop functional screening can accelerate breakthroughs.

Tempus research highlights presented at this year’s conference include:

Co-occurrence of gene fusions and microsatellite instability (MSI) defines a clinically distinct subtype of colorectal cancer Sunday, April 19, 2026, 2:00 - 5:00 PM PT Section 20 Investigation into the co-occurrence of gene fusions and microsatellite instability (MSI) in 30,884,099 colorectal cancer patients revealed that clinically relevant fusions are significantly enriched in MSI versus MSS tumors (6.2% vs. 2.2%). These findings suggest that the clinical impact of gene fusions is mediated by MSI status, defining a distinct molecular subtype of colorectal cancer that may influence therapeutic stratification.

Oral Presentation: Real-world evidence of KMT2C mutation as a biomarker of sensitivity to platinum-based therapy in solid cancers Monday, April 20, 2026, 2:30 - 4:30 PM PT Room 14-Mezzanine Level - Convention Center Researchers leveraged Tempus Lens to define a real-world cohort of 143,961 patients with solid tumors from the Tempus multimodal database. They sought to determine if KMT2C mutations are a biomarker for sensitivity to platinum-based chemotherapy (PBC). Their analysis revealed that patients with KMT2C mutations had significantly improved real-world overall survival (rwOS) after PBC treatment compared to patients without the mutation (19.6 vs. 16.7 months). The survival benefit was most significant in colorectal cancer (CRC), where patients with the mutation had a median rwOS of 51.0 months versus 25.3 months for those without. These findings, validated in the AACR Genie dataset, support KMT2C as a predictive biomarker for platinum response—particularly in CRC and GI cancers—with laboratory studies underway to clarify mechanisms.

Analysis of RNA expression of 47 cell surface proteins in real-world small cell lung cancer patients Tuesday, April 21 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM PT Section 46 The research team performed an exploratory analysis of 56 cell surface proteins (CSPs) in 1,353 small cell lung cancer (SCLC) patients to identify differential expression patterns across subtypes, disease stages, and treatment statuses. Leveraging Tempus xT DNA-seq and xR RNA-seq data, the study identified subtype-specific expression.

Machine learning predicts retained retinoblastoma (Rb) function in real-world small cell lung cancer patients Wednesday, April 22, 2026, 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM PT Section 46 To challenge the long-held belief that the retinoblastoma (RB) tumor suppressor is always inactive in small cell lung cancer (SCLC), the research team developed a machine learning model to predict RB function. Using genomic (Tempus xT) and transcriptomic (Tempus xR) data from a real-world cohort of approximately 1,400 SCLC patients, the model found that nearly 30% of patients with RB1 genomic alterations still showed evidence of RB function transcriptionally.

Immune-related RNA-seq biomarker-based clustering reveals heterogeneous immunotherapy responses and guides subtype-specific strategies in metastatic NSCLC Wednesday, April 22, 2026, 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM PT Section 42 Patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC) respond variably to first-line immunotherapy plus chemotherapy, yet the underlying immune biology driving these differences remains poorly understood. In a real-world cohort of 2,235 mNSCLC patients from the Tempus database, RNA-seq-based unsupervised clustering using immune markers identified four biologically distinct immune subtypes.

Validation of HER2, TROP2, and NECTIN4 IHC prediction algorithms for the ADC MATCH trial Wednesday, April 22, 2026, 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM PT Section 6 To facilitate patient selection for the ADC MATCH clinical trial, investigators validated RNA-seq algorithms designed to identify patients likely to test positive for HER2, TROP2, and NECTIN4 via immunohistochemistry (IHC).

Detection of rare oncogenic fusions through concurrent DNA and RNA next-generation sequencing in a pan-cancer clinical setting Wednesday, April 22, 2026, 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM PT Section 49 By retrospectively analyzing de-identified records from 74,182 patients with advanced cancer, this study quantified the clinical benefit of concurrent DNA and RNA testing for identifying rare oncogenic fusions.



Learn more about Tempus at AACR Annual Meeting 2026.

About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of multimodal data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about Tempus and Tempus’ industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding expected outcomes and statements regarding the quality of Tempus’ research and publications; the contributions of Tempus’ research and findings to the larger scientific community and the use of Tempus’ products and services to advance clinical care for patients. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “going to,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Tempus cautions you that the foregoing may not include all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Tempus has based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends that it believes may affect Tempus’ business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties related to: the intended use of Tempus’ products and services; Tempus’ financial performance; the ability to attract and retain customers and partners; managing Tempus’ growth and future expenses; competition and new market entrants; compliance with new laws, regulations and executive actions, including any evolving regulations in the artificial intelligence space; the ability to maintain, protect and enhance Tempus’ intellectual property; the ability to attract and retain qualified team members and key personnel; the ability to repay or refinance outstanding debt, or to access additional financing; future acquisitions, divestitures or investments; the potential adverse impact of climate change, natural disasters, health epidemics, macroeconomic conditions, and war or other armed conflict, as well as risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Tempus’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 24, 2026, as well as in other filings Tempus may make with the SEC in the future. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that Tempus believes to be reasonable as of this date. Tempus undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Tempus

Hanah Heintzelman

Hanah.heintzelman@tempus.com