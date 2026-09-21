Tempus and Recursion Extend Existing Data License Agreement and Enter New License Agreement for Recursion’s RNA Foundation Model

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM) today announced an extension of its data license agreement with Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX). Additionally, the two companies have entered into a new agreement under which Tempus will license Recursion’s RNA Foundation Model.

Tempus and Recursion have extended their multi-year data partnership through November 2029. The companies share a mission to use foundation models to advance precision medicine, and entered into a collaboration that was first established in 2023. In connection with the extension of the collaboration’s committed term, the parties agreed to amend the Annual License Fees payable under the original Master Agreement, replacing discretionary license fees potentially totaling $84 million over the next two years with committed payments totaling $42 million over the next three years.

In addition, Recursion has granted Tempus a non-exclusive, worldwide license to Recursion’s proprietary RNA sequencing model “TxFM” under a separate license agreement.

"We are thrilled to extend our collaboration with Recursion beyond the initial committed period, demonstrating the ongoing value of this partnership," said Ryan Fukushima, CEO, Data & Apps at Tempus. “We look forward to continuing our work together to use emerging technologies to bring better therapeutics to patients.”

About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of multimodal data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about Tempus and Tempus’ industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the expected outcomes and benefits of its collaboration with Recursion to use AI to advance precision medicine and accelerate the discovery and development of novel therapeutics. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “going to,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Tempus cautions you that the foregoing may not include all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Tempus has based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including statements about the size of the database, its potential integrations, and its current and future availability, primarily on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends that it believes may affect Tempus’ business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties related to: Tempus’ financial performance; the ability to attract and retain customers and partners; managing Tempus’ growth and future expenses; competition and new market entrants; compliance with new laws, regulations and executive actions, including any evolving regulations in the artificial intelligence space; the ability to maintain, protect and enhance Tempus’ intellectual property; the ability to attract and retain qualified team members and key personnel; the ability to repay or refinance outstanding debt, or to access additional financing; future acquisitions, divestitures or investments; the potential adverse impact of climate change, natural disasters, health epidemics, macroeconomic conditions, and war or other armed conflict, as well as risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Tempus’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 24, 2026, as well as in other filings Tempus may make with the SEC in the future. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that Tempus believes to be reasonable as of this date. Tempus undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

kelli.manalli@tempus.com

312-402-5060