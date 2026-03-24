TempraMed Strengthens Global Intellectual Property Position with Granted Chinese Patent for Newest Product, VIVI Box

Grant in China marks a major milestone in global IP strategy, advancing protection of its VIVI Box platform across key international markets

Highlights

Chinese patent officially granted by CNIPA on March 17, 2026

Covers core innovations underpinning TempraMed's VIVI Box™ multi-medication storage platform expected to market end of 2026

Strengthens the Company's intellectual property position in one of the world's largest healthcare and consumer markets

Supports commercialization strategy and strategic engagement with appliance manufacturers across Asia's premium refrigeration sector

Patent term extends through October 23, 2039, with 44 claims granted

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2026) - TempraMed Technologies Ltd. (CSE: VIVI) (FSE: 9DY) ("TempraMed" or the "Company"), a medical-technology innovator transforming how temperature-sensitive medications are stored and managed, is pleased to announce that its Chinese patent application No. 202310499587.4 (the "Patent") has now been formally granted by the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA).

The Patent, filed on October 24, 2019, was granted on March 17, 2026. The Patent includes claims covering key aspects of the Company's first of its kind, multi-medication storage box, VIVI Box™ which the Company is planning to launch to market at the end of 2026. Once launched it will add to the existing portfolio of four products being sold in market. There are also many commercial application opportunities with the VIVI Box™ which the Company has started exploring.

Without limiting the scope of the patent, it includes core elements of TempraMed's proprietary thermal-insulation and smart-monitoring architecture, such as:

Continuous temperature protection during power interruptions or refrigerator temperature fluctuations for several medication devices and vials

Portable, all-day travel functionality for secure on-the-go cold storage

Smart content tracking with cloud-based data integration, supporting adherence and remote monitoring

These capabilities position VIVI Box™ as a differentiated platform at the intersection of home health, smart refrigeration, and the connected medical-device ecosystem. The innovation supports TempraMed's strategy to expand beyond single-injection protection into scalable, multi-dose and multi-format medication storage systems-an important pillar of the Company's long-term commercialization roadmap.

"The formal grant of our Chinese patent represents a significant milestone in TempraMed's global intellectual property strategy," said Ron Nagar, CEO of TempraMed. "China is one of the most influential markets globally for advanced healthcare solutions and smart appliance integration. Securing patent protection in this jurisdiction meaningfully strengthens our position and expands our presence comprehensive product portfolio across Asia."

"The Vivi Box™ will add to our existing portfolio of products we already have on the market, with our proprietary technology at the core of all of them. As we continue to build out new product categories and scale our platform, protecting our core innovations remains fundamental to unlocking long-term shareholder value and establishing global leadership in temperature-controlled medication management," commented Nagar.

This new grant follows a series of recent milestones for TempraMed, including grant of a similar patent in S. Korea, entering into several distribution agreements, and validation of its return on investment (ROI) model for insurance payors as verified by hundreds of clinicians recommending TempraMed's VIVI Cap to patients.

Together, these achievements support the Company's multi-year strategy to scale globally, introduce new product categories, and establish TempraMed as one of the worldwide leaders in temperature-regulated medication protection and management

About TempraMed Technologies Ltd.

TempraMed Technologies Ltd. Is a global medical device company with a portfolio of innovative, temperature-controlled medication storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered, thermal insulation devices that work 24/7 without batteries or external power. With a product line already in market including VIVI Cap, VIVI Cap Smart, VIVI Epi, and VIVI Med, TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime. With operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, TempraMed will continue to expand globally offering a solution for medication protection and adherence.

Cautionary Statements

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE, NOR HAS OR DOES THE CSE'S REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER.

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "will," "should," "strategy," "future," "potential," and similar expressions, or statements about events or conditions that may occur in the future.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the expected scope and strength of the Company's intellectual property position in China and globally; the Company's commercialization strategy and plans for strategic engagement with appliance manufacturers and other potential partners; the anticipated market opportunity for VIVI Box™ in China and across Asia; the Company's plans to expand into multi-dose and multi-format medication storage systems; and the Company's ability to develop new product categories and expand its global IP portfolio.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, expectations, and assumptions of management as of the date of this press release, including but not limited to: that the granted patent will provide meaningful commercial protection; that the Company will have sufficient financial resources to pursue its commercialization and IP strategies; that suitable commercialization partners will be identified and engaged on acceptable terms; and that market conditions in China and Asia will support demand for the Company's products and technology platform.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including but not limited to challenges in enforcing intellectual property rights in foreign jurisdictions, including China; the Company's ability to secure additional financing; changes in regulatory requirements or government policy; the ability to identify and secure commercialization partners; competitive developments in temperature-controlled medication storage and smart refrigeration technologies; general economic, market, and business conditions; and other risks described in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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