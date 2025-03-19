Telomir Pharmaceuticals Announces Significant Anti-Cancer Effects in Prostate Cancer Animal Model Using Highly Aggressive Human Prostate Cancer Cells

Telomir-1 Inhibits Tumor Growth, Suppresses Cancer Progression, and Neutralizes Chemotherapy Toxicity

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO) (“Telomir”), a leader in age-reversal science, today announced groundbreaking preclinical findings demonstrating that Telomir-1 reduces tumor size by approximately 50% in a prostate cancer animal model using highly aggressive human prostate cancer cells. It was found that Telomir-1 actively suppresses cancer growth rather than promoting it, and protects against chemotherapy-induced toxicity and mortality when combined with Paclitaxel-a widely used chemotherapy drug known for its effectiveness in treating various cancers but often associated with severe toxicity and side effects.

Key findings include:

Telomir-1 alone at both low and high doses reduced tumor growth by approximately 50%. Contrary to concerns that telomere-elongating drugs may promote cancer, Telomir-1 demonstrated the opposite effect-actively suppressing tumor development, while selectively benefiting healthy cells. In the group treated with Paclitaxel alone, severe toxicity was observed, leading to significant weight loss and mortality of one-third of the animals. However, when low-dose Telomir-1 was added to Paclitaxel, no mortality occurred.

Telomir-1 as a Chemotherapy Protector: The Potential Role of Oxidative Stress

Paclitaxel and other chemotherapy agents induce toxicity largely through oxidative stress, which results in excessive damage to healthy cells and contributes to severe side effects. It is known that metal ions such as iron and copper play significant roles in amplifying the reactive oxygen species (ROS)-mediated effects of Paclitaxel, primarily through their involvement in redox chemistry and the Fenton reaction. We believe that Telomir-1’s ability to reverse oxidative stress, through its metal ion-regulatory activities may be responsible for eliminating chemotherapy-induced toxicity in this study.

“We are on the verge of something truly transformational,” said Erez Aminov, CEO of Telomir. “Pioneering an entirely new approach to fighting disease, Telomir-1 addresses toxicity at its root cause. The ability to protect healthy cells while enhancing treatment effectiveness has the potential to redefine modern medicine. This is more than an incremental improvement-Telomir-1 represents a foundational platform that could reshape the standard of care across multiple fields. The science is compelling, the need is urgent, and the opportunity ahead is extraordinary.”

Addressing the Long-Standing Concern About Telomere Elongation and Cancer Risk

A long-standing concern in longevity science is that drugs that elongate telomeres may promote cancer, as cancer cells rely on telomere size maintenance for immortality. Telomir-1 has already been shown in multiple human cell lines to successfully elongate telomeres, raising this theoretical risk. However, this latest study demonstrates that Telomir-1 does not promote cancer growth but instead has anti-cancer effects, directly inhibiting tumor growth and reducing tumor size in a prostate cancer model.

This groundbreaking finding suggests that Telomir-1 may selectively benefit healthy cells while suppressing malignant growth, challenging the assumption that telomere-elongating drugs inherently increase cancer risk. Instead, Telomir-1 emerges as a promising candidate for both oncology and longevity applications.

“There has long been a debate about whether telomere elongation could fuel cancer growth, but our findings provide compelling evidence that Telomir-1 does more than just lengthen telomeres-it actively suppresses tumor development,” said Dr. Angel, Chief Scientific Advisor at Telomir. “These results not only confirm in-vitro observations in aggressive, androgen-independent human prostate cancer cells but also represent a game-changing discovery in animal models. We are seeing a drug that extends cellular health while simultaneously protecting against the very toxicity that often limits treatment success.”

Advancing Telomir-1 Toward Clinical Development

Telomir Pharmaceuticals is actively advancing Telomir-1 across multiple indications. In addition to oncology, ongoing studies are evaluating Telomir-1 in age-related diseases such as age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and Wilson’s disease, a rare orphan disorder affecting copper metabolism.

The company is prioritizing the fastest pathway to clinical trials and aims to submit its Investigational New Drug (IND) application by year-end.

“We are working aggressively to submit our IND by year-end,” said Aminov. “As we continue optimizing our drug manufacturing processes and advancing pre-IND animal safety studies, our team is laser-focused on bringing Telomir-1 one step closer to clinical trials. Every milestone we achieve reinforces our belief that Telomir-1 has the potential to become a breakthrough therapy for multiple life-altering diseases.”

About Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:TELO) is a pre-clinical stage pharmaceutical company seeking to lead development in several areas, including age-reversal science. Telomir is focused on the development of Telomir-1, a novel small molecule metal ion regulator designed to lengthen the DNA’s protective telomere caps, which are crucial in the aging process. Telomir’s goal is to explore the potential of Telomir-1, starting with ongoing research in animals and then in humans.

Telomeres are the protective end caps of a chromosome made up of DNA sequences and proteins. As humans age, telomeres shorten, with metal reactivity accelerating the process, which presents humans and pet animals with an increased chance of contracting a number of degenerative and age-related diseases. Telomir’s goal is to develop and gain regulatory approval for Telomir-1, proposed to be dosed orally, with the broader aim of promoting longevity and enhancing overall quality of life.

Telomir-1 is in preclinical development and has not yet been tested in humans. There is no assurance that Telomir-1 will proceed through development or will ultimately receive FDA approval for marketing.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, statements of Telomir Pharmaceuticals’ management or advisors related thereto, and the statements contained in the news story linked in this release contain “forward-looking statements,” which are statements other than historical facts made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the potential use of the data from our studies, our ability to develop and commercialize Telomir-1 for specific indications, and the safety of Telomir-1.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on Telomir’s current expectations, estimates and projections only as of the date of this release. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the potential use of the data from our studies, our ability to develop and commercialize Telomir-1 for specific indications and safety of Telomir-1. These and other risks concerning Telomir’s programs and operations are described in additional detail in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, which is on file with the SEC. Telomir explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

