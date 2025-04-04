Telo Genomics Announces Appointment of John Farlinger to Its Board of Directors

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2025) - Telo Genomics Corp. (TSXV: TELO) (OTCQB: TDSGF) (the “Company” or “Telo Genomics”) a leader in the development of diagnostic and prognostic tests for human disease through the analysis of chromosomal telomeres, is pleased to announce that John Farlinger has joined the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Farlinger will also serve as Chair of the Company’s audit committee.

Mr. Farlinger is a veteran venture and private equity backed executive and entrepreneur, bringing more than 30 years of experience in telecom, operations, technology and finance. He currently serves as Assure Neuromonitoring’s executive chairman and CEO. Mr. Farlinger is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) and graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce (Hons) from Queen’s University.

“We are thrilled to welcome John to our board, and we look forward to working together,” said Telo Genomics Executive Chairman, Guido Baechler, “His experience in strategic leadership and financing small cap growth companies is an excellent fit for the current stage of development of Telo Genomics.”

Pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan, the Company has granted 850,000 stock options with 350,000 stock options granted to Mr. Farlinger and 500,000 stock options granted to a strategic consultant to the Company. All stock options granted are exercisable at $0.15 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The options vest immediately and are subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. The options and the underlying shares are subject to a four-month hold period, expiring on August 2, 2025, in accordance with policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Telo Genomics

Telo Genomics is a biotech company pioneering the most comprehensive telomere platform in the industry with powerful applications and prognostic solutions. These include liquid biopsies and related technologies in oncology and neurological diseases. Liquid biopsy is a rapidly growing field of significant interest to the medical community for being less invasive and more easily replicated than traditional diagnostic approaches. By combining our team’s considerable expertise in quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease associated genetic instability, Telo Genomics is developing simple and accurate products that improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of pathologists, clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers. The benefits of our proprietary technology have been substantiated in 160+ peer reviewed publications and in30+ clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with multiple cancers and Alzheimer’s disease. Our lead application, Telo-MM is being developed to provide important, actionable information to medical professionals in the treatment of Multiple Myeloma, a deadly form of blood cancer. For more information, please visit www.telodx.com.

