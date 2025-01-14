Telix Presentation to the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

MELBOURNE, Australia and INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, Nasdaq: TLX, Telix, the Company) today advises that Dr. Christian Behrenbruch, Managing Director and Group CEO, will be presenting this week at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference being held in San Francisco, CA (U.S.A.).

The presentation will take place this Wednesday, 15 January at 2:15 pm PST (5:15 pm EST / 9:15 am AEDT, 16 January).

Participants can register for the webcast at the following link and the webcast presentation can be downloaded here.

The webcast will be accessible on demand on the Telix website following the event.

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals and associated medical technologies. Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with international operations in the United States, Canada, Europe (Belgium and Switzerland), and Japan. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical and commercial stage products that aims to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: TLX).

Visit www.telixpharma.com for further information about Telix, including details of the latest share price, ASX and SEC filings, investor and analyst presentations, news releases, event details and other publications that may be of interest. You can also follow Telix on X and LinkedIn.

