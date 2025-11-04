TELA Bio Appoints William Plovanic to Board of Directors

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MALVERN, Pa., November 3, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TELA Bio, Inc. (“TELA Bio”) (NASDAQ: TELA), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing innovative soft-tissue reconstruction solutions, today announced the appointment of William (“Bill”) Plovanic, CFA, to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Plovanic brings a distinctive combination of capital markets expertise and operational leadership in medical technology. He currently serves as Managing Director, Healthcare Equity Research at Canaccord Genuity. From 2016 to 2021, he held C-level operating and board roles at Obalon Therapeutics, a formerly publicly traded medical device company, providing first-hand experience in corporate strategy and commercial execution.

“We are pleased to welcome Bill to our Board,” said Antony Koblish, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of TELA Bio. “He bridges the worlds of Wall Street and operating leadership. His understanding of the capital markets —paired with direct experience running a publicly held med-tech company—will help to further strengthen our strategy and drive long-term shareholder value.”

“I’m honored to join TELA Bio at this pivotal stage,” said Mr. Plovanic. “The company stands out as a leader redefining what is possible in soft-tissue reconstruction.”

About William Plovanic, CFA

Mr. Plovanic currently serves as Managing Director, Healthcare Equity Research at Canaccord Genuity. He has more than 25 years of experience spanning capital markets, corporate strategy, and medical device operations.

From 2016 to 2021, Mr. Plovanic held a range of C-level operating and board roles at Obalon Therapeutics (formerly, Nasdaq: OBLN), including Chief Executive Officer, President and Chief Financial Officer. Obalon Therapeutics was a publicly traded company with a highly differentiated technology and service solution for weight loss. Earlier in his career, he held senior equity research positions at First Albany and Canaccord Genuity, specializing in medical technology and life sciences.

Mr. Plovanic earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Bradley University and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Charterholder.

About TELA Bio, Inc.

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing innovative technologies that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's own anatomy. The Company is committed to providing surgeons with advanced, economically eﬀective soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that leverage the patient's natural healing response while minimizing long-term exposure to permanent synthetic materials. For more information, visit www.telabio.com .

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations are forward-looking statements and reflect the current beliefs of TELA Bio's management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to diﬀer materially and adversely from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this announcement speak only as of the date of this press release, and TELA Bio assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this press release, except as required under applicable law.

