Ted Myles Joins Cellarity as Chief Executive Officer

Myles, a Biopharma Industry Veteran, Will Also Join Flagship Pioneering as a CEO-Partner

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellarity, a life sciences company transforming the way medicines are created, and Flagship Pioneering, the bioplatform innovation company, today announced the appointment of Ted Myles as Chief Executive Officer of Cellarity and CEO-Partner at Flagship.

Myles is a seasoned biopharma leader with deep experience and a track record for building clinical and commercial-stage companies. Previously, he was Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Scholar Rock where he led the company through its evolution from early development-stage through a successful Phase 3 registrational study and raised more than $1 billion in capital to advance the company's product and pipeline strategy. Prior to that, Myles served as CFO and COO of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (acquired by Covis Pharmaceuticals), CFO and COO of Ocata Therapeutics, Inc. (acquired by Astellas), and CFO and Vice President of Operations at PrimeraDx, Inc. (acquired by Qiagen). He holds an MBA from John M. Olin School of Business at Washington University in St. Louis and a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Hartford.

"As Cellarity approaches a significant inflection point with its first anticipated clinical study this year, Ted's executive leadership experience across the development spectrum will be essential to delivering on and expanding the value of Cellarity's scientific platform and product development strategy," said Stephen Berenson, Chairman of the Cellarity Board and Managing Partner Emeritus of Flagship Pioneering. "On behalf of the entire Board, we welcome Ted and look forward to a fruitful partnership."

"Cellarity is a powerhouse of AI-powered biotechnology as it brings data, biology, and chemistry together in truly distinctive ways. I am impressed by the strength of its end-to-end platform and the novelty of the programs it is producing for important indications, and I'm excited to lead such a strong team as we move into the clinical stage of program development and extend the platform into new disease areas," said Myles. "I look forward to partnering with leaders across Cellarity as we work to bring novel, world class medicines to patients."

"At Flagship, we are enthusiastic about Cellarity's accelerated trajectory fueled by an increasingly mature platform capable of producing completely novel medicines that target complex disease biology in an entirely unique way," said Noubar Afeyan, Ph.D., Co-founder of Cellarity and Founder and CEO of Flagship Pioneering. "We congratulate the company on Ted's appointment – he is the right leader to take the helm given his executive acumen and inspired leadership, and we know that he will be a valued voice across the Flagship ecosystem."

Cellarity's drug discovery approach starts with the understanding of dysregulated pathways in diseased human cells and reveals novel targets and medicines to generate first-in-class approaches with higher likelihood of success in the clinic. Through its industry-leading AI/ML-enabled platform and using single-cell transcriptomics, the company is uncovering novel druggable biology for complex diseases and advancing a rich and highly differentiated pipeline of small molecule programs. The company's lead program, CLY-124, is a potential first-in-class small molecule developed for the treatment of sickle cell disease. CLY-124 induces fetal hemoglobin via a novel target identified using Cellarity's platform and is expected to enter clinical development in mid-2025.

About Cellarity

Founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2019, Cellarity is redefining how medicines are created by starting with an understanding of the cellular dysfunction that drives disease. By shifting the drug discovery paradigm, Cellarity unravels biological complexity to develop therapies beyond the reach of traditional approaches. The company's platform combines proprietary AI/ML models with over 45 million single-cell transcriptomes, enabling the discovery of novel, actionable biology and the design of non-intuitive small molecule drug candidates across a broad range of diseases. Cellarity's lead program is a small molecule for sickle cell disease, with additional programs in hematology and immunology, and an active collaboration with Novo Nordisk targeting metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). For more information, visit www.cellarity.com.

About Flagship Pioneering

Flagship Pioneering invents and builds bioplatform companies, each with the potential for multiple products that transform human health or sustainability. Since its launch in 2000, Flagship has originated and fostered more than 100 scientific ventures, resulting in more than $60 billion in aggregate value. Flagship is operating with $14 billion of assets under management as of its latest capital raise, announced in July 2024. The current Flagship ecosystem comprises over 40 companies, including Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FHTX), Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ: SANA), Generate Biomedicines, Inari, Indigo Agriculture, Lila Sciences, Tessera Therapeutics and Valo Health.

