SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Tectonic Therapeutic To Present on December 3rd, 2024 at the Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

November 26, 2024 | 
1 min read

WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. (NASDAQ: TECX) (Tectonic), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic proteins and antibodies that modulate the activity of G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs), today announced that Alise Reicin, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference being held in New York on December 3-5, 2024.

Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference details:
Meetings:Presentation and one-on-one meetings
Presentation Date:Tuesday, December 3rd, 2024
Presentation Time:12:30 PM ET
Presenter:Alise Reicin, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer
Webcast: Link

For more information regarding one-on-one meetings, please contact your Piper Sandler representative.

The live webcast can also be accessed under “Events & Presentations” on the Investors section of the Tectonic website at www.tectonictx.com. Once the conference has concluded, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days.

About Tectonic

Tectonic is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic proteins and antibodies that modulate the activity of G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs). Leveraging its proprietary GEODe™ (GPCRs Engineered for Optimal Discovery) technology platform, Tectonic is focused on developing biologic medicines that overcome the existing challenges of GPCR-targeted drug discovery and harness the human body to modify the course of disease. Tectonic focuses on areas of significant unmet medical need, often where therapeutic options are poor or nonexistent, as these are areas where new medicines have the potential to improve patient quality of life. Tectonic is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.tectonictx.com and follow on LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Investors: Dan Ferry LifeSci Advisors daniel@lifesciadvisors.com (617) 430-7576 Media: Kathryn Morris The Yates Network kathryn@theyatesnetwork.com (914) 204-6412

Events Healthcare Massachusetts
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Weeks Bridge of Harvard University
Job Creations
Massachusetts Increases Life Sciences Investment by $500M Over 10 Years
November 21, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration showing woman in hybrid workplace sharing her time between an office and working from home remotely
Job Trends
Flexing on the Competition? Smaller Companies Get Higher Marks for Flexibility
November 21, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Human liver protection. Wireframe low poly style. Concept for medical, pharmacology, treatment of the hepatitis. Abstract modern 3d vector illustration on dark blue background.
MASH
Novo, Viking Heat Up MASH Space with Promising Data at AASLD24
November 20, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Arrows on a concrete wall. Red arrow, right direction. Stairs. Leadership concept. Team. Business Finance Background
Business
5 Reasons Biogen’s Shares Have Dropped 36% in 2024
November 13, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong