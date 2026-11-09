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Tectonic Therapeutic to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 9, 2026

November 9, 2026 | 
2 min read

WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. (NASDAQ: TECX) (“Tectonic”), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic proteins and antibodies that modulate the activity of G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs), today announced that Alise Reicin, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in fireside chats at the upcoming Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference, and the Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference.

Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference

Date:November 11, 2026
Time:4:00 PM ET
Location:New York, NY
Format:Fireside Chat
Presenter:Alise Reicin, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer
Webcast:Link
  

Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference

Date:December 2, 2026
Time:10:00 AM ET
Location:New York, NY
Format:Fireside Chat
Presenter:Alise Reicin, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer
Webcast:Link
  

The live fireside chats can also be accessed under “Events & Presentations” on the Investors section of the Tectonic website at www.tectonictx.com. Once the live events have concluded, a replay of both events will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days.

The Tectonic management team will host one-on-one meetings during both conferences. Interested investors should contact their Stifel and Piper representatives to schedule meetings.

About Tectonic
Tectonic Therapeutic is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic proteins and antibodies that modulate the activity of GPCRs. Leveraging its proprietary technology platform called GEODe™ (GPCRs Engineered for Optimal Discovery), Tectonic is focused on developing biologic medicines that overcome the existing challenges of GPCR-targeted drug discovery and harness the human body to modify the course of disease. Tectonic focuses on areas of significant unmet medical need, often where therapeutic options are poor or nonexistent, as these are areas where new medicines have the potential to improve patient quality of life. Tectonic is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit https://tectonictx.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Contacts:

Investors:
Dan Ferry
LifeSci Advisors
(617) 430-7576
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

Media:
Kathryn Morris
The Yates Network
(914) 204-6412
kathryn@theyatesnetwork.com

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