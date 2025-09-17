SUBSCRIBE
Tasca Therapeutics Doses First Patient in Phase 1/2 Dose Escalation and Expansion Trial Evaluating CP-383 in Advanced Solid Tumors

September 17, 2025 | 
Company Announces Second Closing of $67 Million Series A with New Investment by 8VC

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ClinicalTrials--Tasca Therapeutics, (“Tasca” or the “Company”) a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing targeted therapies for genetically defined cancers, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in Phase 1/2 clinical trial of its lead drug candidate CP-383.



CP-383 is a first-in-class (FIC) small molecule designed to modulate a critical oncogenic signaling pathway. Preclinical studies have demonstrated robust anti-tumor activity across a range of tumor models, including those with limited response to existing therapies. Tasca developed CP-383 using its proprietary drug discovery auto-palmitoylation platform that integrates pathway biology, structure-based design, and precision oncology strategies to unlock previously intractable targets.

“The dosing of the first patient with CP-383 is a major milestone for Tasca and a testament to the innovation and dedication of our team,” said Milenko Cicmil, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Tasca Therapeutics. “CP-383 is a highly differentiated small molecule that targets a key pathway implicated in multiple difficult-to-treat cancers. We are looking forward to rapidly enrolling this study and beginning to define the clinical profile of this novel, targeted oncology candidate.”

The Phase 1/2 trial is a multi-center, open-label study evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary anti-tumor activity of CP-383 in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Future study stages will incorporate biomarker-enriched cohorts based on emerging clinical and translational data.

Tasca also today announced a second closing of its $67 million Series A financing round driven by strong investor demand and with new participation from 8VC, a leading technology and life sciences venture firm. 8VC’s support provides deep domain expertise in biotech innovation and a track record of partnering with companies at the forefront of transformative science. As previously announced by the Company, the Series A financing was co-led by Regeneron Ventures and Cure Ventures, with participation by Invus Group.

“We are thrilled to support Tasca’s clinical development of CP-383,” said Seth Lieblich, Principal at 8VC. “The discovery of a druggable auto-palmitoylation pocket represents a breakthrough in targeting previously intractable cancer drivers. We believe Tasca’s team, platform, and mechanistic insight into oncogenic signaling have the potential to reshape the treatment landscape for genetically defined cancers. We’re excited to join backing their vision to dramatically improve the lives of cancer patients.”

About Tasca Therapeutics

Tasca Therapeutics is a biotechnology company utilizing its proprietary auto-palmitoylation platform to advance precision therapies for patients with high unmet medical needs in oncology. Leveraging deep expertise in tumor biology and drug design, Tasca is building a pipeline of novel therapeutics that target genetically and functionally validated cancer drivers. Learn more at Tasca Therapeutics


