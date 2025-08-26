SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Tango Therapeutics to Participate in the 2025 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

August 26, 2025 | 
1 min read

BOSTON, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNGX), today announced that Barbara Weber, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Tango Therapeutics, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the 2025 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 3 at 2:45-3:15 PM ET.

The live webcast will be available under the "Events & Presentations" tab on the “Investors” page of the Company's website on the day of the event. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering novel drug targets and delivering the next generation of precision medicine for the treatment of cancer. Using an approach that starts and ends with patients, Tango leverages the genetic principle of synthetic lethality to discover and develop therapies that take aim at critical targets in cancer. For more information, please visit www.tangotx.com.

Investors and Media:

Elizabeth Hickin
IR@tangotx.com
media@tangotx.com


Massachusetts Events
Tango Therapeutics
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Photo of Boston, Massachusetts, at the Boston Harbor and Financial District with a mix of contemporary and historic architecture.
Job Trends
9 Companies Hiring Now in Massachusetts
August 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
Illustration of businesspeople heading to exit
Layoffs
The 5 Largest Biopharma Layoffs of H1 2025
July 10, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Medical characters fighting the epidemic flat vector concept operation hand drawn illustration
Obesity
Analysts Home In on Safety as Novo, Lilly, Amgen Highlight Weight Loss Data at ADA
June 27, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH PATSNAP
Webinar: Beyond Theory: Real-World AI Wins in Life Science R&D, Faster & Smarter
June 25, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights