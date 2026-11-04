Tango and Erasca Initiate Phase 1/2 Study of Oral PRMT5 Inhibitor Vopimetostat in Combination with Pan-RAS Molecular Glue ERAS-0015

The study is evaluating the combination in patients with MTAP-deleted pancreatic cancer and MTAP-deleted/RAS mutant non-small cell lung cancer

BOSTON and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNGX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to delivering breakthrough targeted therapies that extend and improve the lives of patients with cancer and Erasca, Inc. (Nasdaq: ERAS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, today announced that the Phase 1/2 study of oral PRMT5 inhibitor vopimetostat in combination with pan-RAS molecular glue ERAS-0015 in patients with MTAP-deleted pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) and MTAP-deleted/RAS-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is now open for enrollment.

“The encouraging clinical activity, durability and tolerability observed to date with vopimetostat in combination with RAS inhibition reinforce our belief that co-targeting PRMT5 and RAS represents a promising new frontier in the treatment of pancreatic cancer and potentially other RAS-driven cancers,” said Malte Peters, M.D., President and CEO of Tango Therapeutics. “We are thrilled to initiate this study in partnership with Erasca, a company leading the advancement of RAS-targeted therapies, to evaluate vopimetostat with ERAS-0015 and further explore the potential of this clinically validated and synergistic combination approach.”

Jonathan E. Lim, M.D., Erasca’s chairman, CEO, and co-founder added, “Pairing ERAS-0015’s pan-RAS inhibition with vopimetostat’s PRMT5 inhibition creates a complementary, dual-targeted approach with the potential for deeper, more durable responses in patients with these difficult-to-treat cancers. We are excited to work closely with Tango, a leader in the development of PRMT5-targeted therapies, to advance this promising combination and evaluate its potential to deliver meaningful benefit for patients with pancreatic and lung cancers, where new treatment options are urgently needed.”

About the Phase 1/2 Study of Vopimetostat in Combination with ERAS-0015

The Phase 1/2 open-label, multicenter dose-escalation and expansion trial, sponsored by Tango Therapeutics, is designed to evaluate vopimetostat in combination with ERAS-0015 in patients with MTAP-deleted PDAC or RAS-mutant/MTAP-deleted NSCLC. The primary objective of the dose-escalation portion of the study is to determine the maximum tolerated dose of the combination regimen. Secondary objectives include assessment of antitumor activity, pharmacokinetics, safety and tolerability. To learn more about this study, visit clinicaltrials.gov (NCT07897734).

About Vopimetostat

Vopimetostat is an investigational, potentially first- and best-in-class oral, once-daily, PRMT5 inhibitor that is being evaluated as a monotherapy and as a combination therapy in multiple indications. In ongoing clinical studies, vopimetostat has demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile and shown durable activity in multiple tumor types with MTAP (methylthioadenosine phosphorylase) deletion, including pancreatic cancer and lung cancer.

About ERAS-0015

ERAS-0015 is an oral, highly potent pan-RAS molecular glue designed to inhibit RAS signaling with a potential best-in-class profile. Erasca is evaluating ERAS-0015 in the AURORAS-1 Phase 1 trial in patients with RAS-mutant solid tumors. Early dose escalation data in AURORAS-1 demonstrated favorable safety and tolerability, well-behaved, linear PK, and confirmed and unconfirmed responses in multiple patients across multiple tumor types with different RAS mutations, including confirmed and unconfirmed partial responses at doses as low as 8 mg once daily (QD). In preclinical studies versus RMC-6236, ERAS-0015 demonstrated approximately 8-21 times higher binding affinity to cyclophilin A (CypA), approximately 5 times greater potency in RAS inhibition, and greater in vivo antitumor activity in RAS-driven tumor models evidenced by achieving comparable or greater tumor growth inhibition or regression at doses that are as low as approximately one-tenth to one-fifth of the dose of RMC-6236. ERAS-0015 is also designed to prevent resistance against mutant-selective inhibitors through inhibition of RAS wildtype variants. In addition, ERAS-0015 has demonstrated favorable absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion (ADME) and pharmacokinetic (PK) properties in multiple animal species.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to delivering breakthrough targeted therapies that extend and improve the lives of patients with cancer. Using an approach that focuses on genetic vulnerabilities in cancer, Tango is pursuing PRMT5-targeted therapies designed to address pancreatic and other forms of cancer while sparing healthy normal tissues. For more information, please visit www.tangotx.com.

About Erasca

At Erasca, our name is our mission: To erase cancer. We are a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Our company was co-founded by leading pioneers in precision oncology and RAS targeting to create novel therapies and combination regimens designed to comprehensively shut down the RAS/MAPK pathway for the treatment of patients with cancer. We believe our team’s capabilities and experience, further guided by our scientific advisory board which includes the world’s leading experts in the RAS/MAPK pathway, uniquely position us to achieve our bold mission of erasing cancer.

Tango Therapeutics Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including all statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectation of Tango Therapeutics and members of the Tango Therapeutics senior management team. Forward-looking statements are not purely historical and may be accompanied by words such as “may”, “should”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “goal”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “predict”, “designed,” “potential” or “continue”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. For example, implicit or explicit statements concerning the following include or constitute forward-looking statements: Dr. Peters’s and Dr. Lim’s statements in this press release and statements regarding: (i) the potential of the Company’s PRMT5 molecules, as both standalone treatments and in combination with RAS inhibitors, including the Company’s belief that co-targeting PRMT5 and RAS represents a promising new frontier in the treatment of pancreatic cancer and potentially other RAS-driven cancers; (ii) expectations regarding the anticipated benefits of the Company’s molecules, development candidates, and product candidates, as both monotherapies and in combination, including the Company’s belief that this combination has the potential to be synergistic; (iii) expectations for vopimetostat and the belief that vopimetostat has the potential to be a first- and best-in-class PRMT5 inhibitor for the treatment of MTAP-deleted cancers; (iv) the Company’s development strategy in PRMT5-targeted therapies; and (v) the Company’s plans, study design, doses, endpoints, and timing for combination trials, including timing of future enrollment. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Tango Therapeutics and its management, are inherently uncertain. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: the benefits of product candidates, as single agents and/or in combination seen in preclinical tests and analyses and current and future clinical trials may not be evident or may differ materially when tested in later preclinical studies or in clinical trials or when used in broader patient populations (if approved for commercial sale); the Company’s effectiveness in managing current and future clinical trials, including maintaining anticipated timelines and reporting clinical trial results in the anticipated timeframe (or at all); the Company's reliance on third parties for conducting clinical trials and supplying and producing drug substance and drug product; expectations regarding the benefits and success of current or future collaborations and combination clinical trials; the Company's ability to enter into additional collaboration and supply agreements and to acquire, license, or otherwise obtain rights to additional products, product candidates, or molecules; the Company’s pipeline products may not be safe and/or effective in humans; the Company's ability to raise capital in the future and the potential delay, scale back or discontinuation of some of its development programs or future commercialization efforts if such funding is not available on acceptable terms (or at all); the Company’s product candidates may cause adverse or other undesirable side effects (or may not show requisite efficacy) that could, among other things, delay or prevent regulatory approval; government regulation, including inadequate funding for or disruptions at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other government agencies, may adversely affect the Company’s business. Additional information concerning risks, uncertainties and assumptions can be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the risk factors referenced in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as well as other filings the Company makes with the SEC from time to time. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this press release, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein. The Company specifically disclaims any duty to update these forward-looking statements.



Erasca Forward Looking Statements

Erasca cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and include, but are not limited to: the potential for ERAS-0015 and vopimetostat to successfully treat patients with MTAP-deleted pancreatic and lung cancers, and our ability to work with Tango to advance this combination to deliver meaningful benefit for patients; our expectations regarding the potential therapeutic benefits for each of our product candidates, including ERAS-0015; and the potential for ERAS-0015 to be best-in-class. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: the timing of our clinical data readouts, including for the AURORAS-1 trial, may be delayed; our product candidates, including ERAS-0015, may not demonstrate therapeutic benefits that we expect; any forward-looking statements regarding dose-response relationships reflect current expectations and/or assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially; interim, topline and preliminary results of a clinical trial are not necessarily indicative of final results and one or more of the clinical outcomes may materially change as patient enrollment continues, following more comprehensive reviews of the data and as more patient data becomes available, including the risk that an unconfirmed partial response to treatment may not ultimately result in a confirmed partial response to treatment after follow-up evaluations; our approach to the discovery and development of product candidates is based on our singular focus on shutting down the RAS/MAPK pathway, a novel and unproven approach; results from preclinical studies not necessarily being predictive of future results; our assumptions around which programs may have a higher probability of success may not be accurate, and we may expend our limited resources to pursue a particular product candidate and/or indication and fail to capitalize on product candidates or indications with greater development or commercial potential; potential delays in the commencement, enrollment, data readout, and completion of clinical trials and preclinical studies; our dependence on third parties in connection with manufacturing, research, and preclinical and clinical testing; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate efficacy of our product candidates that may limit their development, regulatory approval, and/or commercialization, or may result in recalls or product liability claims; our planned potentially registration-enabling trials may be delayed based on Food and Drug Administration (FDA) feedback or requirements, as the FDA retains broad discretion to require additional clinical data prior to the conduct of a registrational trial or submission for regulatory approval; even if our planned trials are successful, they may not support regulatory approval; unfavorable results from preclinical studies or clinical trials; the inability to realize any benefits from our current licenses, acquisitions, and collaborations, and any future licenses, acquisitions, or collaborations, and our ability to fulfill our obligations under such arrangements; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our product candidates and maintain our rights under intellectual property licenses, including our ability to successfully defend against allegations raised by, or any future litigation initiated by, Revolution Medicines (RevMed) that ERAS-0015 infringes patents held by RevMed or was derived from RevMed trade secrets; the sufficiency of our cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities; we may use our capital resources sooner than we expect; and other risks described in our prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Tango Therapeutics Investors:

Elizabeth Hickin

ehickin@tangotx.com

Tango Therapeutics Media:

1AB media

Amanda Lazaro

amanda@1abmedia.com

Erasca Investors:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

Erasca Media Contact:

Michael Fitzhugh

LifeSci Communications

mfitzhugh@lifescicomms.com