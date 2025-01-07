Tandem Diabetes Care Enters Multi-Year Research Collaboration with UVA Center for Diabetes Technology for Development of Advanced Insulin Delivery Systems

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#TandemDiabetes--Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (Nasdaq: TNDM), a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, today announced it has signed a multi-year collaboration agreement with the University of Virginia Center for Diabetes Technology (UVA) to advance research and development efforts on fully automated closed-loop insulin delivery systems.





The research collaboration will rely on the UVA Center for Diabetes Technology’s groundbreaking work to improve care for patients with diabetes through technology-based interventions, and its successes in translating advanced automated insulin delivery (AID) algorithms into medical devices used around the world, as well as Tandem’s market leading expertise in insulin delivery devices, algorithm implementation, and data management.

The collaboration will expand on Tandem’s ongoing research into the advancement of automated closed-loop insulin delivery technology, and will involve scientists, clinicians, and functional experts from both institutions. Results from this collaboration may lead to clinical research to accelerate approved uses for Tandem’s next-generation AID systems.

“Our past work with UVA, including research related to our automated insulin delivery systems as part of the International Diabetes Closed Loop trials, helped contribute to life-changing products for the diabetes community,” said John Sheridan, president and chief executive officer at Tandem. “We believe this research collaboration will continue on our joint history of delivering new innovations that can further improve the lives of people living with diabetes.”

“After more than 10 years working with the Tandem team, this is an exciting new beginning for our collaboration to serve patients with diabetes,” said Marc Breton, PhD, associate director for research at the UVA Center for Diabetes Technology. “Together, we will expand our research efforts into automated insulin delivery with the goal of once more substantially enhancing care and quality of life for patients around the world.”

Tandem will provide research funding, technology, and supplies to the University of Virginia during the agreement term for diabetes-centered research and potential clinical studies.

About Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Tandem Diabetes Care, a global insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, manufactures and sells advanced automated insulin delivery systems that reduce the burden of diabetes management, while creating new possibilities for patients, their loved ones, and healthcare providers. The Company’s pump portfolio features the Tandem Mobi system and the t:slim X2 insulin pump, both of which feature Control-IQ advanced hybrid closed-loop technology. Tandem Diabetes Care is based in San Diego, California. For more information, visit tandemdiabetes.com.

Follow Tandem Diabetes Care on X @tandemdiabetes; use #tslimX2 #TandemMobi and #TandemDiabetes.

Follow Tandem Diabetes Care on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TandemDiabetes.

Follow Tandem Diabetes Care on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/tandemdiabetes.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things: (i) the multi-year collaboration agreement to advance research and development efforts on fully automated closed-loop systems; (ii) that the collaboration will expand upon Tandem’s ongoing research into advancing automated insulin delivery technology; (iii) that the results from this collaboration may lead to clinical research that accelerates approved uses for Tandem’s next-generation AID systems; (iv) that the collaboration will deliver new innovations that can further improve the lives and/or enhance the care of people living with diabetes; and (v) that Tandem will provide research funding, technology and supplies that will fund diabetes-centered research and potential clinical studies. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties associated with developing new products generally, including possible delays in the Company’s product development programs and/or clinical trials, possible future actions of the FDA or any other regulatory body or governmental authority, including the potential that the FDA may not agree with Tandem’s proposed pathway for regulatory approval; the potential that the collaboration agreement could be terminated; the potential that other products or technological breakthroughs for the treatment of diabetes could make Tandem’s products obsolete or less desirable. These and other risks are identified and described in greater detail under the “Risk Factors” heading of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking statements. Tandem undertakes no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement in this press release because of new information, future events, or other factors.

© 2025 All rights reserved. Tandem Diabetes Care, the Tandem logo, Control-IQ, Tandem Mobi and t:slim X2 are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All third-party marks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts



Media Contact:

858-255-6388

Media@tandemdiabetes.com

Investor Contact:

858-366-6900

IR@tandemdiabetes.com