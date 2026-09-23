Takeda Highlights Late-Stage Oncology Pipeline Progress and Solid Tumor Portfolio Research, Led by Late-Breaking Phase 3 Arcotatug Tavatecan (TAK-921) Data, at ESMO 2026

Late-Breaking Abstract to Feature New Data from First Phase 3 Registrational Study of Arcotatug Tavatecan in Previously Treated Advanced Gastric Cancer

TAK-928 Presentations Reinforce Potential in Patients with Immunotherapy-Resistant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) and Previously Untreated NSCLC

Takeda Continues to Progress Clinical Development of Arcotatug Tavatecan and TAK-928; New Non-Squamous NSCLC Sub-Trial Added to Global Phase 3 MarsLight-11 Study Evaluating TAK-928 vs. Docetaxel Monotherapy

OSAKA, Japan & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Takeda (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) announced that new data from its oncology pipeline and portfolio will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, taking place October 23-27, 2026, in Madrid, Spain. Key data will include a late-breaking abstract on arcotatug tavatecan (TAK-921; Innovent R&D code: IBI343*) and two presentations on TAK-928 (Innovent R&D code: IBI363*). Clinical and real-world analyses of ALUNBRIG® (brigatinib) and FRUZAQLA® (fruquintinib) will also be shared at the congress.

“Takeda’s data at ESMO reflect our commitment to delivering rapid progress for patients living with some of the most prevalent and challenging cancers, including advanced gastric cancer and immunotherapy-resistant and previously untreated non-small cell lung cancer,” said Phuong Khanh (P.K.) Morrow, M.D., Head of the Oncology Therapeutic Area Unit at Takeda. “Our mission is to advance new therapeutic approaches for patients who need more options or who remain underserved by current standards of care. Together, our late-stage oncology pipeline and portfolio of thoracic and gastrointestinal cancer medicines are helping address patients’ needs today while building possibilities for the future.”

Late-breaking data from the Phase 3 G-HOPE-001 study (NCT06238843) of arcotatug tavatecan being conducted in Japan and China in patients with previously treated advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma (G/GEJA) will be presented during the ESMO proffered paper session on October 23, 13:30-15:00 CEST (Abstract LBA77). Arcotatug tavatecan is an investigational Claudin 18.2-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) with an exatecan payload and an Fc-silenced backbone designed to reduce Fc-mediated toxicities. Pending evaluation of final study results, data from G-HOPE-001 could support a potential regulatory filing for this indication in Japan.

Additionally, new findings for TAK-928 plus bevacizumab in immunotherapy-resistant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and TAK-928 plus chemotherapy in first-line NSCLC will be featured in two presentations. TAK-928 is a potential first-in-class PD-1/alpha-biased IL-2 bispecific fusion protein. Based on data showing promising efficacy and manageable safety in NSCLC to date, Takeda is conducting the global Phase 3 MarsLight-11 study (NCT07217301) evaluating TAK-928 vs. docetaxel in patients with squamous NSCLC whose disease has progressed on or after chemotherapy and immunotherapy. Enrollment is ongoing at trial sites globally, including in the U.S. In addition, Takeda will expand the MarsLight-11 study to include a new sub-trial for patients with non-squamous NSCLC.

Takeda is committed to developing oncology medicines in three strategic areas of focus: hematologic, thoracic and gastrointestinal cancers. Further presentations at ESMO 2026 will highlight clinical and real-world analyses spanning Takeda’s approved medicines across thoracic and gastrointestinal cancers, including:

Real-world interim results on treatment patterns and outcomes with ALUNBRIG as a first-line treatment for adults with anaplastic lymphoma kinase positive (ALK+) NSCLC to be presented as an e-poster

Updated results from a global FRUZAQLA Expanded Access Program for patients with previously treated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) to be presented as a poster

Arcotatug tavatecan and TAK-928 are investigational compounds that have not been approved for use by the U.S. FDA or any other regulatory authorities.

*Innovent refers to arcotatug tavatecan (TAK-921) and TAK-928 as IBI343 and IBI363, respectively. Takeda entered into a license and collaboration agreement with Innovent. Under the agreement, Takeda holds the rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize arcotatug tavatecan worldwide outside of greater China. For TAK-928, Takeda will lead global co-development and U.S. co-commercialization and has exclusive commercialization rights outside the U.S. and Greater China.

ALUNBRIG® (brigatinib) IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

INDICATION

ALUNBRIG is a kinase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of adult patients with anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK)-positive metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) as detected by an FDA-approved test.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD)/Pneumonitis

Severe, life-threatening, and fatal pulmonary adverse reactions consistent with interstitial lung disease (ILD)/pneumonitis have occurred with ALUNBRIG. In ALTA 1L, ILD/pneumonitis occurred in 5.1% of patients receiving ALUNBRIG. ILD/pneumonitis occurred within 8 days of initiation of ALUNBRIG in 2.9% of patients, with Grade 3 to 4 reactions occurring in 2.2% of patients. In the ALTA study, at the approved dose (90→180 mg), ILD/pneumonitis occurred in 9.1% of patients. Monitor for new or worsening respiratory symptoms (dyspnea, cough, etc.), particularly during the first week of initiating ALUNBRIG. Withhold ALUNBRIG in any patient with new or worsening respiratory symptoms, and promptly evaluate for ILD/pneumonitis or other causes of respiratory symptoms (e.g., pulmonary embolism, tumor progression, and infectious pneumonia). For Grade 1 or 2 ILD/pneumonitis, either dose reduce or permanently discontinue ALUNBRIG. Permanently discontinue ALUNBRIG for Grade 3 or 4 ILD/pneumonitis or recurrence of Grade 1 or 2 ILD/pneumonitis.

Hypertension

In ALTA 1L, hypertension was reported in 32% of patients receiving ALUNBRIG; 13% of patients experienced Grade 3 hypertension. Control blood pressure prior to treatment with ALUNBRIG. Monitor blood pressure and withhold ALUNBRIG for Grade 3 hypertension despite optimal antihypertensive therapy. Consider permanent discontinuation of treatment with ALUNBRIG for Grade 4 hypertension or recurrence of Grade 3 hypertension. Use caution when administering ALUNBRIG in combination with antihypertensive agents that cause bradycardia.

Bradycardia

In ALTA 1L, heart rates less than 50 beats per minute (bpm) occurred in 8.1% of patients receiving ALUNBRIG; one patient (0.7%) experienced Grade 3 bradycardia. Monitor heart rate and blood pressure during treatment with ALUNBRIG. For symptomatic bradycardia, withhold ALUNBRIG and review concomitant medications for those known to cause bradycardia; dose reduce concomitant medication or ALUNBRIG as appropriate. Discontinue ALUNBRIG for life-threatening bradycardia if no contributing concomitant medication is identified.

Visual Disturbance

In ALTA 1L, Grade 1 or 2 adverse reactions leading to visual disturbance, including blurred vision, photophobia, photopsia, and reduced visual acuity, were reported in 7.4% of patients receiving ALUNBRIG. In the ALTA study, at the approved dose (90→180 mg), Grade 3 macular edema and cataract occurred in one patient each. Advise patients to report any visual symptoms. Withhold ALUNBRIG and obtain an ophthalmologic evaluation in patients with new or worsening visual symptoms of Grade 2 or greater severity; upon recovery, dose reduce as appropriate. Permanently discontinue treatment with ALUNBRIG for Grade 4 visual disturbances.

Creatine Phosphokinase (CPK) Elevation

In ALTA 1L, creatine phosphokinase (CPK) elevation occurred in 81% of patients who received ALUNBRIG. The incidence of Grade 3 or 4 CPK elevation was 24%. Dose reduction for CPK elevation occurred in 15% of patients. Advise patients to report any unexplained muscle pain, tenderness, or weakness. Monitor CPK levels during ALUNBRIG treatment. Withhold ALUNBRIG for Grade 3 or 4 CPK elevation with Grade 2 or higher muscle pain or weakness. Upon resolution or recovery to Grade 1 CPK elevation or baseline, resume ALUNBRIG at the same dose or at a reduced dose.

Pancreatic Enzyme Elevation

In ALTA 1L, amylase elevation occurred in 52% of patients and Grade 3 or 4 amylase elevation occurred in 6.8% of patients who received ALUNBRIG. Lipase elevations occurred in 59% of patients and Grade 3 or 4 lipase elevation occurred in 17% of patients. Monitor lipase and amylase during treatment with ALUNBRIG. Withhold ALUNBRIG for Grade 3 or 4 pancreatic enzyme elevation. Upon resolution or recovery to Grade 1 or baseline, resume ALUNBRIG at the same dose or at a reduced dose.

Hepatotoxicity

In ALTA 1L, aspartate aminotransferase (AST) elevations occurred in 72% of patients and Grade 3 or 4 AST elevations occurred in 4.5% of patients who received ALUNBRIG. Alanine aminotransferase (ALT) elevations occurred in 52% of patients and Grade 3 or 4 ALT elevations occurred in 5.2% of patients. One patient (0.7%) had a serious adverse reaction of hepatocellular injury. Monitor AST, ALT and total bilirubin during treatment with ALUNBRIG, especially during the first 3 months. Withhold ALUNBRIG for Grade 3 or 4 hepatic enzyme elevation with bilirubin less than or equal to 2 × ULN. Upon resolution or recovery to Grade 1 or less (less than or equal to 3 × ULN) or to baseline, resume ALUNBRIG at a next lower dose. Permanently discontinue ALUNBRIG for Grade 2 to 4 hepatic enzyme elevation with concurrent total bilirubin elevation greater than 2 times the ULN in the absence of cholestasis or hemolysis.

Hyperglycemia

In ALTA 1L, 56% of patients who received ALUNBRIG experienced new or worsening hyperglycemia. Grade 3 hyperglycemia, based on laboratory assessment of serum fasting glucose levels, occurred in 7.5% of patients. In the ALTA study, 2 of 20 (10%) patients with diabetes or glucose intolerance at baseline required initiation of insulin while receiving ALUNBRIG. Assess fasting serum glucose prior to initiation of ALUNBRIG and monitor periodically thereafter. Initiate or optimize anti-hyperglycemic medications as needed. If adequate hyperglycemic control cannot be achieved with optimal medical management, withhold ALUNBRIG until adequate hyperglycemic control is achieved and consider reducing the dose of ALUNBRIG.

Photosensitivity

In ALTA 1L, 3.7% of patients who received ALUNBRIG experienced photosensitivity, with 0.7% of patients experiencing Grade 3 to 4 reactions. Advise patients to limit sun exposure while taking ALUNBRIG, and for at least 5 days after discontinuation of treatment. Advise patients, when outdoors, to wear protective clothing and use a broad-spectrum sunscreen (SPF ≥30) to help protect against sunburn. Based on the severity, withhold ALUNBRIG, then resume at the same dose, or reduce the dose, or permanently discontinue.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity

Based on its mechanism of action and findings in animals, ALUNBRIG can cause fetal harm when administered to pregnant women. There are no clinical data on the use of ALUNBRIG in pregnant women. Advise women of the potential risk to a fetus.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse reactions (≥25%) with ALUNBRIG were diarrhea, fatigue, nausea, rash, cough, myalgia, headache, hypertension, vomiting, and dyspnea.

DRUG INTERACTIONS

CYP3A Inhibitors: Avoid coadministration of ALUNBRIG with strong or moderate CYP3A inhibitors. If coadministration of a strong or moderate CYP3A inhibitor is unavoidable, reduce the dose of ALUNBRIG.

CYP3A Inducers: Avoid coadministration of ALUNBRIG with strong or moderate CYP3A inducers. If coadministration of a moderate CYP3A inducer is unavoidable, increase the dose of ALUNBRIG.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Females and Males of Reproductive Potential

Verify pregnancy status in females of reproductive potential prior to initiating ALUNBRIG. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with ALUNBRIG and for at least 4 months after the final dose. Advise males with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with ALUNBRIG and for at least 3 months after the final dose. ALUNBRIG may cause reduced fertility in males.

Lactation: Advise patients not to breastfeed.

Hepatic Impairment: Reduce the dose of ALUNBRIG for patients with severe hepatic impairment.

Renal Impairment: Reduce the dose of ALUNBRIG for patients with severe renal impairment.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc. at 1-844-217-6468 or the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Please see full Prescribing Information.

FRUZAQLA® (fruquintinib) IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

INDICATION

FRUZAQLA is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) who have been previously treated with fluoropyrimidine-, oxaliplatin-, and irinotecan-based chemotherapy, an anti-VEGF therapy, and, if RAS wild-type and medically appropriate, an anti-EGFR therapy.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Hypertension occurred in 49% of 911 patients with mCRC treated with FRUZAQLA, including Grade 3-4 events in 19%, and hypertensive crisis in three patients (0.3%). Do not initiate FRUZAQLA unless blood pressure is adequately controlled. Monitor blood pressure weekly for the first month and at least monthly thereafter as clinically indicated. Initiate or adjust anti-hypertensive therapy as appropriate. Withhold, reduce dose, or permanently discontinue FRUZAQLA based on severity of hypertension.

Hemorrhagic Events including serious, fatal events can occur with FRUZAQLA. In 911 patients with mCRC treated with FRUZAQLA, 6% of patients experienced gastrointestinal hemorrhage, including 1% with a Grade ≥3 event and 2 patients with fatal hemorrhages. Permanently discontinue FRUZAQLA in patients with severe or life-threatening hemorrhage. Monitor the International Normalized Ratio (INR) levels in patients receiving anticoagulants.

Infections. FRUZAQLA can increase the risk of infections, including fatal infections. In 911 patients with mCRC treated with FRUZAQLA, the most common infections were urinary tract infections (6.8%), upper respiratory tract infections (3.2%) and pneumonia (2.5%); fatal infections included pneumonia (0.4%), sepsis (0.2%), bacterial infection (0.1%), lower respiratory tract infection (0.1%), and septic shock (0.1%). Withhold FRUZAQLA for Grade 3 or 4 infections, or worsening infection of any grade. Resume FRUZAQLA at the same dose when the infection has resolved.

Gastrointestinal Perforation occurred in patients treated with FRUZAQLA. In 911 patients with mCRC treated with FRUZAQLA, 1.3% experienced a Grade ≥3 gastrointestinal perforation, including one fatal event. Permanently discontinue FRUZAQLA in patients who develop gastrointestinal perforation or fistula.

Hepatotoxicity. FRUZAQLA can cause liver injury. In 911 patients with mCRC treated with FRUZAQLA, 48% experienced increased ALT or AST, including Grade ≥3 events in 5%, and fatal events in 0.2% of patients. Monitor liver function tests (ALT, AST, and bilirubin) before initiation and periodically throughout treatment with FRUZAQLA. Temporarily hold and then reduce or permanently discontinue FRUZAQLA depending on the severity and persistence of hepatotoxicity as manifested by elevated liver function tests.

Proteinuria. FRUZAQLA can cause proteinuria. In 911 patients with mCRC treated with FRUZAQLA, 36% experienced proteinuria and 2.5% of patients experienced Grade ≥3 events. Monitor for proteinuria before initiation and periodically throughout treatment with FRUZAQLA. For proteinuria ≥2g/24 hours, withhold FRUZAQLA until improvement to ≤Grade 1 proteinuria and resume FRUZAQLA at a reduced dose. Discontinue FRUZAQLA in patients who develop nephrotic syndrome.

Palmar-Plantar Erythrodysesthesia (PPE) occurred in 35% of 911 patients treated with FRUZAQLA, including 8% with Grade 3 events. Based on severity of PPE, withhold FRUZAQLA and then resume at the same or reduced dose.

Posterior Reversible Encephalopathy Syndrome (PRES), a syndrome of subcortical vasogenic edema diagnosed by characteristic finding on MRI, occurred in one of 911 patients treated with FRUZAQLA. Perform an evaluation for PRES in any patient presenting with seizures, headache, visual disturbances, confusion, or altered mental function. Discontinue FRUZAQLA in patients who develop PRES.

Impaired Wound Healing. In 911 patients with mCRC treated with FRUZAQLA, 1 patient experienced a Grade 2 event of wound dehiscence. Do not administer FRUZAQLA for at least 2 weeks prior to major surgery. Do not administer FRUZAQLA for at least 2 weeks after major surgery and until adequate wound healing. The safety of resumption of FRUZAQLA after resolution of wound healing complications has not been established.

Arterial Thromboembolic Events. In 911 patients with mCRC treated with FRUZAQLA, 0.8% of patients experienced an arterial thromboembolic event. Initiation of FRUZAQLA in patients with a recent history of thromboembolic events should be carefully considered. In patients who develop arterial thromboembolism, discontinue FRUZAQLA.

Allergic Reactions to FD&C Yellow No. 5 (Tartrazine) and No. 6 (Sunset Yellow FCF). FRUZAQLA 1 mg capsules contain FD&C Yellow No. 5 (tartrazine), which may cause allergic-type reactions (including bronchial asthma) in certain susceptible persons. FRUZAQLA 1 mg contains FD&C Yellow No. 6 (sunset yellow FCF), which may cause allergic reactions.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity. Based on findings in animal studies and its mechanism of action, FRUZAQLA can cause fetal harm when administered to pregnant women. Advise pregnant women of the potential risk to a fetus.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse reactions (incidence ≥20%) following treatment with FRUZAQLA included hypertension, palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia (hand-foot skin reactions), proteinuria, dysphonia, abdominal pain, diarrhea, and asthenia.

DRUG INTERACTIONS

Avoid concomitant administration of FRUZAQLA with strong or moderate CYP3A inducers.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Lactation: Advise women not to breastfeed during treatment with FRUZAQLA and for 2 weeks after the last dose.

Females and Males of Reproductive Potential

Pregnancy Testing: Verify pregnancy status of females of reproductive potential prior to initiating FRUZAQLA.

Contraception: Females of childbearing potential and males with female partners of childbearing potential should use effective contraception during treatment and for 2 weeks after the last dose of FRUZAQLA.

Infertility: Advise females of reproductive potential that FRUZAQLA may cause post-implantation loss.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Takeda Pharmaceuticals at 1-844-662-8532 or the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Please see FRUZAQLA (fruquintinib) full Prescribing Information.

Takeda’s Commitment to Oncology

At Takeda Oncology, we are united by our aspiration to cure cancer, with inspiration from patients and innovation from everywhere. Drawing on decades of leadership in oncology, we work to develop innovative treatments that enhance and extend the lives of people living with cancer. We are committed to ensuring that patients globally can benefit from and access our portfolio of medicines, while also progressing a pipeline of potential treatments for the future. Our research and development efforts are focused on advancing medicines for hematologic, gastrointestinal and thoracic cancers by leveraging modalities best suited to make a difference in the treatment of these diseases. We complement our internal expertise and global footprint with a robust network of collaborators. Together, we strive to bring life-changing medicines to more patients around the world. For more information, visit www.takedaoncology.com.

About Takeda

Takeda is focused on creating better health for people and a brighter future for the world. We aim to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments in our core therapeutic and business areas, including gastrointestinal and inflammation, rare diseases, plasma-derived therapies, oncology, neuroscience and vaccines. Together with our partners, we aim to improve the patient experience and advance a new frontier of treatment options through our dynamic and diverse pipeline. As a leading values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan, we are guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Our employees in approximately 80 countries and regions are driven by our purpose and are grounded in the values that have defined us for more than two centuries. For more information, visit www.takeda.com.

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