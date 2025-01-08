Taiho Oncology to Present Data at the 2025 ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium

Findings to be shared from a study analyzing real-world clinical outcomes of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) who received trifluridine and tipiracil (FTD/TPI) monotherapy or FTD/TPI + bevacizumab (FTD/TPI+bev) combination therapy

Additional analysis of the same dataset to be shared on real-world clinical outcomes in 639 black patients with mCRC

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiho Oncology, Inc. announced today presentations at the 2025 ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (ASCO GI), to be held Jan. 23-25, 2025, in San Francisco. The poster presentations include a comparison of real-world clinical outcomes of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) who received trifluridine and tipiracil (FTD/TPI) monotherapy or FTD/TPI + bevacizumab (FTD/TPI+bev) combination therapy and an additional analysis of the same dataset on real-world clinical outcomes in 639 black patients with mCRC.

“Access to real-world clinical outcomes of FTD/TPI monotherapy versus FTD/TPI+bev combination therapy among patients with mCRC, could provide valuable insights to ultimately help improve clinical development and treatment protocols, broadly and in underrepresented populations,” said Tehseen Salimi, MD, MHA, Senior Vice President and Head of Medical Affairs, Taiho Oncology. “At Taiho Oncology, our understanding of patient experience is a driving force that allows us to bring innovative cancer therapies to patients.”

Details for both studies and data to be presented can be found below:

Real-World Clinical Outcomes of Patients (Pts) with Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC) Who Received Trifluridine-Tipiracil (FTD-TPI) Monotherapy or FTD-TPI + Bevacizumab (FTD-TPI+bev) Combination Therapy

79

Session Name: Poster Session C: Cancers of the Colon, Rectum, and Anus

Session Date: Jan. 25, 2025

Session Time: 7 – 7:55 a.m. PST

Location: Level 1, West Hall | On Demand

Presenter: Maliha Nusrat, MD, MS

Real-World Clinical Outcomes of Trifluridine-Tipiracil Monotherapy (FTD-TPI) and FTD-TPI + Bevacizumab Combination Therapy (FTD-TPI+bev) in 639 Black patients (pts) with Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC)

81

Session Name: Poster Session C: Cancers of the Colon, Rectum, and Anus

Session Date: Jan. 25, 2025

Session Time: 7 – 7:55 a.m. PST

Location: Level 1, West Hall | On Demand

Presenter: Maliha Nusrat, MD, MS

About Taiho Oncology, Inc.

Princeton, New Jersey

Switzerland

Oakville, Ontario, Canada

The mission of Taiho Oncology, Inc. is to improve the lives of patients with cancer, their families and their caregivers. The company specializes in the development and commercialization of orally administered anti-cancer agents for various tumor types. Taiho Oncology has a robust pipeline of small molecule clinical candidates targeting solid tumor and hematological malignancies, with additional candidates in pre-clinical development. Taiho Oncology is a subsidiary of Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. which is part of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. Taiho Oncology is headquartered inand oversees its parent company’s European and Canadian operations, which are located in Baar,and

For more information, visit https://www.taihooncology.com/ , and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Taiho Oncology and the Taiho Oncology logo are registered trademarks of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

Taiho Oncology Contact:

Leigh Labrie

(609) 664-9878

LLabrie@taihooncology.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taiho-oncology-to-present-data-at-the-2025-asco-gastrointestinal-cancers-symposium-302344911.html

SOURCE Taiho Oncology