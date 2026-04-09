TAE Life Sciences Announces Breakthrough BNCT Research Demonstrating Durable Tumor Control and Systemic Immune Effects

New findings support Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT) as a differentiated precision radiotherapy platform with potential for combination with immuno-oncology therapies

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TAE Life Sciences (TLS), a leader in Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT), today announced the publication of new research in ACS Pharmacology & Translational Science (an ACS journal), demonstrating that its next-generation boron delivery platform may enable both enhanced tumor control and systemic immune activation.

The study introduces a novel class of proprietary BPA-based dipeptides designed to overcome key limitations of conventional BPA (boronophenylalanine) for BNCT, particularly solubility and dosing constraints. By enabling substantially higher boron delivery to tumors, these compounds significantly improved therapeutic outcomes across multiple preclinical models.

The dipeptides achieved 12- to 77-fold higher solubility than standard BPA, allowing for increased dosing within clinically relevant administration parameters. In vivo, this translated into complete and durable tumor regressions, including 100% complete response rates (5/5) in a human head and neck cancer xenograft model using dipeptides, i.e. 10B l-BPA-BPA.

Beyond local tumor control, the study demonstrates that BNCT can activate a systemic anti-tumor immune response in mouse models. The mice that achieved complete responses were able to reject tumor rechallenge, indicating the development of durable immune memory. Additionally, suppression of untreated tumors in contralateral sites demonstrates an abscopal effect, supporting the potential for BNCT to function as an in situ tumor vaccine in the clinic.

These findings position BNCT as a dual-mechanism modality, combining highly localized, high-linear energy transfer radiation with immune activation. This profile may create meaningful opportunities for combination strategies with immune checkpoint inhibitors, targeted therapies, and other systemic treatments, particularly in tumors with limited treatment options or resistance to conventional therapies.

“Our studies highlight the potential for BNCT to evolve into a platform that not only delivers precise tumor-targeted radiation, but also engages the immune system to enhance tumor control,” said Kendall Morrison, Chief Scientific Officer, at TAE Life Sciences. “These findings support the continued advancement of BNCT across clinical pathways with the goal of expanding treatment options for patients.”

TAE Life Sciences is the only company with an integrated BNCT platform that combines its Alphabeam™ accelerator-based neutron system with a pipeline of proprietary boron drug candidates. The company is actively exploring strategic collaborations to further evaluate BNCT in combination settings and expand its clinical applications.

The full study is available in ACS Pharmacology & Translational Science (DOI: 10.1021/acsptsci.5c00613).

About TAE Life Sciences

TAE Life Sciences is pioneering next-generation Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT) with a pipeline of proprietary boron drugs and accelerator-based neutron systems, advancing precision radiation therapy and combination regimens to improve survival for patients with hard-to-treat cancers.

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