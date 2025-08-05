Taconic and Cyagen Collaborate to Streamline Access to Preclinical Mouse and Rat Models

RENSSELAER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Taconic Biosciences, a global leader in providing disease specific rodent model solutions and related services, and Cyagen Biosciences, an AI-enabled CRO company specializing in custom genetically engineered animal and cell models for research, announced a strategic partnership to provide preclinical researchers with easier and expanded access to Cyagen’s library of more than 16,000 genetically engineered mouse models.

Cyagen’s library of genetically engineered mouse models are generated using state-of-the-art methods and AI-assisted capabilities. The library of knockout, conditional knockout and Cre-recombinase expressing and reporter models spans the spectrum of physiological processes, disease, and potential drug targets. These animal models are critical to exploring gene functions, disease modeling, drug discovery and validation, and drug safety assessments.

Taconic will become the exclusive distributor of Cyagen’s animal model library in North America and Europe, combining Cyagen’s extensive library with Taconic’s world-class animal production and colony management services. Scientists in basic research and preclinical drug discovery are now able to access these models in a trouble-free manner, backed by expertise in model generation, production, and use in drug-discovery and preclinical studies.

Taconic is a pioneer in genetically engineered rodent model generation and colony management services, providing researchers with high-quality models produced under industry-leading animal welfare and biosecurity standards. “By adding more than 200 Cre (inducible) models and a vast catalogue of gene edited mouse conditional knockout (cKO) and knockout (KO) models to our existing library of 4,500 mouse models, we’re expanding our turnkey solution to meet the evolving needs of biomedical researchers,” said Mike Garrett, CEO of Taconic.

Cyagen is a global leader in customized model generation. Powered by its AI-driven platforms, Cyagen’s comprehensive portfolio of KO/cKO models delivers unprecedented speed and cost-efficiency, accelerating discovery across biomedical sciences. “For over a decade, we’ve pioneered these genetic tools to tackle neurodegeneration, rare diseases, immuno-oncology, and metabolic disorders. Today, I’m proud to deepen our partnership with Taconic – expanding global access to these models for researchers in every disease area. Together, we bring cutting-edge models closer to customers worldwide, combining Cyagen’s innovation in genetic engineering with Taconic’s excellence in quality and health standards and global reach. This collaboration empowers scientists to turn discovery into impact, faster,” said Lance Han, Founder and President of Cyagen.

Scientists may immediately access Cyagen’s models combined with Taconic’s services. Please contact Taconic at info@taconic.com. To browse the model library and request a consultation, visit www.taconic.com or www.cyagen.com.

About Taconic Biosciences

Taconic Biosciences is a fully licensed, global leader in genetically engineered rodent models and services. Founded in 1952, Taconic provides the best animal solutions enabling customers to acquire, generate, breed, precondition, test, and distribute valuable research models worldwide. Specialists in genetically engineered mouse and rat models, microbiome, immuno-oncology mouse models, and integrated model design and breeding services, Taconic operates service laboratories and breeding facilities in the U.S. and Europe, maintains distributor relationships in Asia and has global shipping capabilities to provide animal models almost anywhere in the world.

About Cyagen Biosciences

Cyagen Biosciences is a global provider of Contract Research Organization (CRO) services centered around custom genetically modified rodent models and integrated solutions for preclinical R&D, including disease model development, AAV discovery, preclinical drug efficacy studies, immuno-oncology, neuroscience, ophthalmology, and more. From its foundation in animal model development, to implementation of AI-powered tools for data analysis and therapeutic discoveries, Cyagen provides one-stop solutions for accelerating basic research and preclinical drug R&D with our unique offering of models, data, algorithms, and services.

Media Contact:

Taconic: marketing@taconic.com

Cyagen: marketing@cyagen.com