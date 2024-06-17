SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Taconic Biosciences

NEWS
Pharm Country
Breeding A New Generation Of Germ-Free Lab Mice, Taconic Biosciences Reveals
September 2, 2016
 · 
1 min read
IN THE PRESS
Deals
H.I.G. Capital Completes Sale of Taconic Biosciences
November 1, 2022
 · 
4 min read
Deals
Avista Capital Partners Acquires Taconic Biosciences
November 1, 2022
 · 
3 min read
Pharm Country
Taconic Biosciences Launches First and Only Super Immunodeficient Mouse Models Lacking Residual Murine Fc Gamma Receptors, for Improved Antibody Therapy Assessment
October 24, 2022
 · 
2 min read
Business
Taconic Biosciences Appoints Nomura Siam as Distributor in India for All Taconic Animal ModelsImproves Access to Critical Rodent Models for Researchers in India
May 10, 2022
 · 
3 min read
Business
Taconic Biosciences and Biomodels Establish Microbiome InitiativeSeamless, Comprehensive Capabilities Eliminate Barriers to Microbiome Research
April 26, 2022
 · 
3 min read
Business
Taconic Biosciences Improves rasH2 Carcinogenicity Test System Access in Asia-Pacific RegionFour-way distribution partnership provides quality, consistent rasH2 supply to India and China, better serving global customers
March 21, 2022
 · 
4 min read
Pharm Country
Taconic Biosciences® Launches Cage+™, Redefining Colony Management Solutions for the Modern Laboratory
February 21, 2022
 · 
3 min read
Pharm Country
Taconic Biosciences Launches New COVID-19 Mouse ModelExpands COVID-19 Research Toolkit with novel hACE2 AC22 Mouse
April 29, 2021
 · 
2 min read
Business
Taconic Biosciences Expands Scientific Advisory BoardDr. Monica Gostissa Joins Taconic Biosciences’ Scientific Advisory Board
March 15, 2021
 · 
5 min read
Pharm Country
Taconic Biosciences Expands Immuno-oncology Animal Model PortfolioCritical Jh Syngeneic Tumor Model Host Now Available on a B6 Background
January 18, 2021
 · 
2 min read
Load More
JOBS