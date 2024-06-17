News
Taconic Biosciences
NEWS
JOBS
NEWS
Pharm Country
Breeding A New Generation Of Germ-Free Lab Mice, Taconic Biosciences Reveals
September 2, 2016
·
1 min read
IN THE PRESS
Deals
H.I.G. Capital Completes Sale of Taconic Biosciences
November 1, 2022
·
4 min read
Deals
Avista Capital Partners Acquires Taconic Biosciences
November 1, 2022
·
3 min read
Pharm Country
Taconic Biosciences Launches First and Only Super Immunodeficient Mouse Models Lacking Residual Murine Fc Gamma Receptors, for Improved Antibody Therapy Assessment
October 24, 2022
·
2 min read
Business
Taconic Biosciences Appoints Nomura Siam as Distributor in India for All Taconic Animal ModelsImproves Access to Critical Rodent Models for Researchers in India
May 10, 2022
·
3 min read
Business
Taconic Biosciences and Biomodels Establish Microbiome InitiativeSeamless, Comprehensive Capabilities Eliminate Barriers to Microbiome Research
April 26, 2022
·
3 min read
Business
Taconic Biosciences Improves rasH2 Carcinogenicity Test System Access in Asia-Pacific RegionFour-way distribution partnership provides quality, consistent rasH2 supply to India and China, better serving global customers
March 21, 2022
·
4 min read
Pharm Country
Taconic Biosciences® Launches Cage+™, Redefining Colony Management Solutions for the Modern Laboratory
February 21, 2022
·
3 min read
Pharm Country
Taconic Biosciences Launches New COVID-19 Mouse ModelExpands COVID-19 Research Toolkit with novel hACE2 AC22 Mouse
April 29, 2021
·
2 min read
Business
Taconic Biosciences Expands Scientific Advisory BoardDr. Monica Gostissa Joins Taconic Biosciences’ Scientific Advisory Board
March 15, 2021
·
5 min read
Pharm Country
Taconic Biosciences Expands Immuno-oncology Animal Model PortfolioCritical Jh Syngeneic Tumor Model Host Now Available on a B6 Background
January 18, 2021
·
2 min read
Load More
JOBS
Currently, there are no jobs for this company on BioSpace
Browse all jobs
here
Oops!
There was an issue retrieving the jobs list. Please reload the page to view more jobs.
Load More
Title
Location
Company Name
Desc
View details