SystImmune, Inc. to Present Updated BL-B01D1 Data in Breast Cancer at SABCS Congress 2024

- Updated safety & efficacy data in locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer patients will be presented from a phase 1 clinical study evaluating BL-B01D1, an EGFRxHER3 bispecific topoisomerase inhibitor- based antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)

REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SystImmune, Inc. (SystImmune), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, today announced that a poster for BL-B01D1, a potentially first-in-class EGFRxHER3 bispecific antibody drug conjugate (ADC) will be presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) 2024, taking place on December 10-13 in San Antonio, Texas. BL-B01D1 is being jointly developed by SystImmune and Bristol Myers Squibb under an exclusive license and collaboration agreement.

Updated results from clinical trials of BL-B01D1 will include data from patients with advanced stage triple-negative, HR-positive / HER2-negative, and HER2-positive breast cancer. The data to be presented at SABCS highlights continued progress of BL-B01D1 clinical development and builds upon the previously reported clinical data in lung, breast and bladder cancer patients.

“These data substantially add to the body of evidence that shows encouraging signals of efficacy in main breast cancer subtypes and strengthens our conviction that BL-B01D1 has a manageable safety profile,” said Jonathan Cheng, M.D., CMO of SystImmune. “We are committed to continuing the development of this therapy through clinical trials and exploring its potential both as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents, to improve outcomes for cancer patients globally.”

Details on the presentations at SABCS are below:

BL-B01D1, a first-in-class EGFRxHER3 bispecific antibody-drug conjugate, in patients with Locally Advanced or Metastatic Breast Cancer and other Solid Tumor: Updated results from a Phase I study

P5-07-27/Abstract SESS-630

Jiong Wu

, M.D.

Onsite Poster display date: Friday, December 13th, 2024

About BL-B01D1

The company is developing BL-B01D1, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that targets both EGFR and HER3. These proteins are highly expressed in most epithelial tumors. The tetravalent BL-B01D1 has two binding domains for distinct Growth Factor Receptors that drive cancer cell proliferation and survival. Inheriting the SI-B001 mechanisms of action, BL-B01D1 blocks EGFR and HER3 signals to cancer cells, reducing proliferation and survival signals. Upon antibody mediated internalization, BL-B01D1 is trafficked to cancer cell lysosomes and liberates its therapeutic payload that induces genotoxic stress activating pathways leading to cancer cell death.

About SystImmune

Redmond, WA.

SystImmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company located inIt specializes in developing innovative cancer treatments using its established drug development platforms, focusing on bi-specific, multi-specific antibodies, and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). SystImmune has several assets in various stages of clinical trials for solid tumor and hematologic indications. Alongside ongoing clinical trials, SystImmune has a robust preclinical pipeline of potential cancer therapeutics in the discovery or IND-enabling stages, representing cutting-edge biologics development.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any research and development information provided by SystImmune is intended for general information purposes only. Such information is not intended to provide complete medical information. We do not offer patient-specific treatment advice and if you have medical conditions, please see your medical doctor or healthcare provider.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which reflects the expectations regarding the company’s goals, strategies, results of operations, performance, business prospects, and opportunities, including but not limited to the ability to gain Investigational New Drug status for the resulting new product and the ability to develop a successful formulation. Terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “estimates,” “could,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “projects,” “will,” “would” and other similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are generally indicative of forward-looking statements.

While SystImmune, Inc. believes that expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements are based on the company’s reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information available to the company at the time such statements are made, it cannot give assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to have been correct. Such forward-looking statements are not fact and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

For additional information about the company, please visit https://systimmune.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/systimmune-inc-to-present-updated-bl-b01d1-data-in-breast-cancer-at-sabcs-congress-2024-302327993.html

SOURCE SystImmune, Inc.