SystImmune, Inc. to Present New BL-B01D1 Data in Urothelial, Biliary Tract, and Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma at ESMO Congress 2024

- Initial safety & efficacy in Urothelial Carcinoma (UC), Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma (ESCC) and Biliary Tract Carcinoma (BTC) patients will be presented from clinical studies evaluating BL-B01D1, an EGFRxHER3 bispecific topoisomerase inhibitor- based antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)

REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SystImmune, Inc. (SystImmune), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, today announced that three abstracts on BL-B01D1, a potentially first-in-class EGFRxHER3 bispecific antibody drug conjugate (ADC) will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2024 taking place on September 13–17 in Barcelona, Spain. BL-B01D1 is being jointly developed by SystImmune and Bristol Myers Squibb under an exclusive license and collaboration agreement.

Expanded results from clinical trials of BL-B01D1 will include data from patients with advanced stages of Urothelial Carcinoma, Biliary Tract Carcinoma, and Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma and having multiple cycles of prior therapies. The data to be presented at ESMO highlights continued progress in BL-B01D01 clinical development and builds upon the previously reported clinical data in lung and breast cancer patients at ASCO, ESMO and SABCS in 2023.

“These data support our continued conviction that BL-B01D1 has a manageable safety profile and add to the body of evidence that shows encouraging signals of efficacy across a wide variety of tumors” said Jonathan Cheng, M.D., CMO of SystImmune. “This positions BL-B01D1 as a versatile therapeutic option that may address the unmet medical needs of patients with limited treatment options. We are committed to advancing this therapy through clinical trials, exploring its potential not only as a monotherapy but also in combination with other agents, to improve outcomes for cancer patients globally.”

Details on the presentations at ESMO are below:

BL-B01D1, an EGFR x HER3 Bispecific Antibody-drug Conjugate (ADC), in Patients with Locally Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma (UC)

Proffered paper session 1: GU tumours, non-prostate

Presentation Number: 19590

Speaker: Dingwei Ye (Shanghai, China)

Session Date & Time: Friday, September 13th, 2024, 2:00 PM-3:30 PM CEST

BL-B01D1, an EGFR x HER3 Bispecific Antibody-drug Conjugate (ADC), in Patients with Locally Advanced or Metastatic Biliary Tract Carcinoma (BTC)

54P

Speaker: Zhihao Lu (Beijing, China)

Onsite Poster display date: Monday, September 16th, 2024

BL-B01D1, an EGFR x HER3 Bispecific Antibody-drug Conjugate (ADC), in Patients with Locally Advanced or Metastatic Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma (ESCC)

1426P

Speaker: Liu Chang (Beijing, China)

Onsite Poster display date: Monday, September 16th, 2024

About BL-B01D1

The company is developing BL-B01D1, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that targets both EGFR and HER3. These proteins are highly expressed in most epithelial tumors. The tetravalent BL-B01D1 has two binding domains for distinct Growth Factor Receptors that drive cancer cell proliferation and survival. Inheriting the SI-B001 mechanisms of action, BL-B01D1 blocks EGFR and HER3 signals to cancer cells, reducing proliferation and survival signals. Upon antibody mediated internalization, BL-B01D1 is trafficked to cancer cell lysosomes and liberates its therapeutic payload that induces genotoxic stress activating pathways leading to cancer cell death.

About SystImmune

Redmond, WA.

SystImmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company located inIt specializes in developing innovative cancer treatments using its established drug development platforms, focusing on bi-specific, multi-specific antibodies, and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). SystImmune has several assets in various stages of clinical trials for solid tumor and hematologic indications. Alongside ongoing clinical trials, SystImmune has a robust preclinical pipeline of potential cancer therapeutics in the discovery or IND-enabling stages, representing cutting-edge biologics development.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any research and development information provided by SystImmune is intended for general information purposes only. Such information is not intended to provide complete medical information. We do not offer patient-specific treatment advice and if you have medical conditions, please see your medical doctor or healthcare provider.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which reflects the expectations regarding the company’s goals, strategies, results of operations, performance, business prospects, and opportunities, including but not limited to the ability to gain Investigational New Drug status for the resulting new product and the ability to develop a successful formulation. Terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “estimates,” “could,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “projects,” “will,” “would” and other similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are generally indicative of forward-looking statements.

While SystImmune, Inc. believes that expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements are based on the company’s reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information available to the company at the time such statements are made, it cannot give assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to have been correct. Such forward-looking statements are not fact and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

For additional information about the company, please visit https://systimmune.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/systimmune-inc-to-present-new-bl-b01d1-data-in-urothelial-biliary-tract-and-esophageal-squamous-cell-carcinoma-at-esmo-congress-2024-302241865.html

SOURCE SystImmune, Inc.