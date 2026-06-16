Syremis Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Aaron Koenig as Chief Medical Officer

Experienced Neuropsychiatry Drug Development Leader Joins Syremis’ Executive Team Ahead of Key Pipeline Milestones

TEL AVIV & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#MentalHealth--Syremis Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel medicines to make a profound impact on the treatment of mental health disorders, today announced the appointment of Aaron Koenig, MD, as Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Koenig is a psychiatrist and drug-development leader with extensive experience in both neuropsychiatric disorders and neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's disease.

“Aaron’s unique combination of frontline clinical experience and neuropsychiatric drug development expertise strengthens Syremis as our pipeline progresses through clinical development," said Elisabeth Kogan, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Syremis Therapeutics. "His deep understanding of patient need and how to prove clinical impact is exactly the perspective that will drive our programs forward."

Prior to joining Syremis Therapeutics, Dr. Koenig served as Chief Medical Officer at Syndeio Biosciences and Delix Therapeutics, where he oversaw the development of a range of novel neuropsychiatric drug candidates. He also held leadership roles at Sage Therapeutics, where he led several neuropsychiatry programs, including candidates for the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with neurodegenerative disease. Earlier in his career, Dr. Koenig was a clinical investigator at the Massachusetts Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center and a practicing clinician at Massachusetts General Hospital. He is a board-certified psychiatrist and geriatric psychiatrist, and completed his medical degree at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and post-doctoral training at the Harvard School of Public Health.

"I am excited to join Syremis at such a pivotal time,” said Dr. Koenig. “I know firsthand how far the current standard of care falls short for patients with schizophrenia and depression, and how much is at stake for them and their families. The science underpinning Syremis’ pipeline gives me confidence that we can make meaningful progress and help address significant unmet patient needs."

About Syremis Therapeutics

Syremis Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel medicines to make a profound impact on the treatment of mental health disorders. The company’s neuropsychiatric pipeline is rooted in emerging and clinically validated mechanisms of action. Syremis’ lead program, ST-905, is a dual M1/M4 agonist in Phase 1 development for schizophrenia and other psychiatric conditions. Please visit www.syremis.com to learn more.

Media:

Amy Speak

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