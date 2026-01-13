Synthego Announces Entry into Molecular Biology and Clinical Diagnostic Reagents Market

Company Expands Its Innovative Portfolio to Accelerate Advances in Diagnostics

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Synthego, a recognized leader in CRISPR solutions, announces its formal entry into the molecular and clinical diagnostic reagents sector. Building upon its reputation for rigorous quality, custom manufacturing, and innovation, Synthego's significant expansion of its product portfolio empowers researchers, clinicians, and diagnostic laboratories with high-quality, reliable reagents designed to accelerate the development and deployment of cutting-edge diagnostic tests.

Expanding the Synthego Portfolio



The decision to enter the molecular and clinical diagnostics space is a strategic one for Synthego, leveraging its world-class expertise in synthetic biology and CRISPR-based technologies. By providing novel, engineered enzyme solutions designed for more robust and rapid molecular assays with reagents tailored for diagnostic applications and customer-friendly pricing, the company aims to address growing market demand for robust, scalable, and accurate solutions essential for disease detection, monitoring, personalized medicine and industrial solutions. This portfolio expansion is driven through a growing collaboration with biotechrabbit GmbH, experts in enzyme manufacturing for diagnostic-grade quality reagents and assays.

Driving Innovation in Diagnostics



Synthego's new line of molecular and clinical diagnostic reagents will include components for nucleic acid amplification, detection, and quality control, supporting a broad range of applications such as infectious disease screening, genetic disorder analysis, oncology, and companion diagnostics. These reagents are manufactured under stringent ISO 13485 and ISO 9001 quality systems, ensuring consistency, reproducibility, and compliance with industry standards. Additionally, Synthego offers product customization - including extensive lyophilization capability - to fit seamlessly into customer-optimized workflows including lyophilization into bespoke devices, supporting everything from complex molecular assays to routine bench science and optimized PCR master mixes.

Commitment to Quality and Accessibility



"Synthego's expansion into molecular and clinical diagnostics represents a pivotal step in our mission to bridge the gap between discovery and patient impact," said Craig Christianson, CEO of Synthego. "By integrating biotechrabbit's world-class development and manufacturing expertise with our scale, we are ensuring that the next generation of diagnostic tools is not only highly reliable but also globally accessible to those who need them most."

"Synthego's entry into the molecular biology and clinical reagents space marks a significant milestone in their growth. We are excited to see the company apply its rigorous quality standards to the diagnostic sector, ensuring that researchers and clinicians have access to the reliable reagents required for high-stakes disease detection and personalized medicine." — Sam Chawla, Perceptive Advisors

Supporting Global Health and Research



With the launch of these diagnostic reagents, Synthego intends to collaborate closely with academic, clinical, and industry clients. The company's goal is to enable faster delivery of validated diagnostic assays to the market, ultimately contributing to improved global health outcomes and advancing the frontiers of precision medicine.

Continued Growth and Evolution



Synthego enters 2026 with a strong emphasis on continued growth. 2025 was a big year, including a sale of assets to funds owned by Perceptive Advisors and emerging from related Chapter 11 protection as Synthego Holdings LLC. Additional new product lines will be announced as 2026 progresses, as Synthego continues to grow its manufacturing and quality expertise serving our clients and their most pressing research and therapeutic needs, ever-advancing developments in human health.

About Synthego



Synthego is a pioneering biotechnology company specializing in synthetic biology and genome engineering. Dedicated to providing scientists with the tools, expertise, and support needed to accelerate scientific discovery, Synthego's expansion into molecular and clinical diagnostic reagents reaffirms its commitment to innovation and leadership in the life sciences industry.

Website: www.synthego.com

