SynSmart and Amporin Announce Collaboration to Develop Breakthrough Small Molecule Therapeutics for Degenerative Diseases

MUMBAI, India & BASEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Amporin--SynSmart Rasayan Research Private Limited and Amporin Pharmaceuticals AG today announced a collaboration to develop breakthrough small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of deadly degenerative diseases.

Under the terms of this collaboration, SynSmart will synthesize a substantial library of novel membrane-protecting molecules at its Mumbai research facility. Upon screening, the collaboration could be extended to follow-on chemistry as well as potential work in ADME-PK areas, with the intention to accelerate the project to candidate selection.

Commenting on this, Mr. Saurabh Kapure, CEO at SynSmart said, “This collaboration is a testimony of value that SynSmart can bring to the table for its partners. With lab operations running in multi-shift mode and lean team hierarchy, the speed and cost-savings help partners get more done for less.”

Also commenting on this, Dr. Kelvin Stott, Founder and CEO at Amporin said, “We are excited to form this collaboration with SynSmart as it will accelerate the cross-target screening, optimization and selection of disease-modifying treatments for multiple deadly degenerative diseases in parallel, while validating the scope and potential of our unique asset platform.”

About SynSmart Rasayan Research Private Limited:

SynSmart is a boutique chemistry CRDMO offering custom synthesis, medicinal chemistry and other services to over 40+ biotech and Big Pharma Customers under FTE or FFS based business arrangements. With a growing team of 125 chemists and capabilities in small molecules, complex peptides as well as technologies like photochemistry and flow chemistry SynSmart continues to strengthen its offerings in emerging modalities across key global markets.

About Amporin Pharmaceuticals AG:

Amporin Pharmaceuticals is an emerging Swiss biotech company developing a new class of small-molecule drugs that uniquely block and repair holes in cell and mitochondrial membranes caused by misfolded proteins. By restoring membrane integrity, these therapies aim to restore normal cellular function and potentially stop or reverse the progression of more than 50 deadly degenerative diseases, including ALS, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, type II diabetes, and many rare disorders.

PR Contact: SynSmart

Shubham Hingane

Email: bd@synsmart.in

India Phone: +91 8454099758

US Phone: +19258889113

Website: www.synsmart.in



PR Contact: Amporin

Kelvin Stott, CEO

Email: kelvin.stott@amporin.com

Phone: +41 78 749 49 36

Website: www.amporin.com