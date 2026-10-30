Synexis and Nieser Expand Continuous Pathogen Control Across a Region of South America’s Poultry Industry

Collaboration expands biosecurity beyond scheduled sanitation, helping producers address pathogen risk and protect production performance 24/7/365.

Synexis®, LLC, the leader in touchless, continuous pathogen control technology, announced a strategic collaboration with Nieser, a family-owned biosecurity company with more than 30 years of experience supporting intensive animal production. This collaboration will expand access to Synexis patented DHP® technology in Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay, giving poultry producers an added layer of biosecurity to continuously address microbial challenges in occupied environments.

Biosecurity carries significant economic consequences for Argentina's poultry industry. When highly pathogenic avian influenza was detected in commercial poultry in 2023, Argentina temporarily lost its disease-free status and suspended poultry-product exports, ultimately recording 18 outbreaks in commercial establishments. The government established ARS 7.45 billion in emergency assistance for affected poultry producers, underscoring how quickly a disease event can extend beyond flock health to disrupt production, trade, and the broader poultry economy. [1] [2]

Those consequences reinforce the importance of rigorous, multilayered biosecurity, but they also expose a fundamental challenge: pathogens don't operate on set cleaning schedules. While cleaning, disinfection, and established biosecurity protocols remain essential, microbial exposure can continue in the air and on surfaces between routine sanitation events, creating a persistent gap across hatcheries and poultry production facilities.

Continuous indoor pathogen control is helping to address that gap. Synexis DHP® technology is designed to work alongside established sanitation and biosecurity protocols, operating continuously in occupied hatchery and poultry environments to help reduce microbial load in the air and on surfaces 24/7/365 without disrupting normal operations.

Research in commercial poultry environments demonstrates the potential impact. In a large-scale hatchery producing 1.2 million chicks per week, areas treated with DHP® technology showed increased hatch of fertile eggs, lower early chick mortality, and significantly fewer Aspergillus-positive chicks. In a separate commercial broiler hatchery study, DHP® technology demonstrated hatchability outcomes statistically equivalent to formaldehyde-only treatment, with no adverse effects on chick health. Together, the findings point to an opportunity for poultry producers to strengthen biosecurity while supporting flock health and production performance. [3] [4]

The collaboration represents a natural extension of Nieser's longstanding focus on biosecurity and disease management. For more than three decades, Nieser has supported intensive animal production with products and technologies designed to help customers improve production processes, strengthen disease-control practices, and operate more efficiently. The company also represents international technology brands throughout Latin America, combining technical expertise with longstanding customer relationships and market knowledge.

By adding Synexis field-tested DHP® technology to its portfolio, Nieser can offer customers a continuous approach that complements the cleaning and disinfection protocols already central to modern poultry biosecurity. Rather than replacing established practices, DHP® technology extends pathogen control between routine sanitation events, as an additional layer of biosecurity.

"Strong biosecurity isn't about relying on a single intervention; it's about building multiple complementary layers that work together throughout an operation," said Federico Sanchez, Global Poultry Business Leader at Synexis. "That's what makes Nieser such a strong collaborator with Synexis. They understand biosecurity, they understand poultry production, and they have earned the trust of producers throughout the region. Together, we can help customers add continuous indoor pathogen control to the practices they already depend on every day."

Camila Nieser, Sales Manager, added, "For more than 30 years, Nieser has focused on helping producers improve biosecurity through effective products, technologies, and technical expertise. Synexis brings an important capability that enables a proactive, continuous approach to microbial control that is safe for use in occupied environments. Adding Synexis DHP® technology to our portfolio allows us to give our customers another tool that works alongside their existing sanitation protocols while supporting healthier, more efficient poultry operations."

Under the collaboration, Nieser is introducing Synexis DHP® technology to poultry producers in Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay, leveraging its established technical expertise, customer relationships, and experience in biosecurity and intensive animal production to support adoption and implementation of the technology.

The collaboration reflects a shared belief that the next evolution of poultry biosecurity will combine proven sanitation practices with technologies capable of working continuously between scheduled interventions. By bringing together Nieser's decades of biosecurity expertise with Synexis DHP® technology, the companies are helping poultry producers build a more continuous and comprehensive approach to indoor pathogen control.

[1] Reuters. (2023, August 8). Argentina free of avian flu after commercial farm outbreaks, ag secretary says. Reuters. https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/argentina-free-avian-flu-after-commercial-farm-outbreaks-ag-secretary-says-2023-08-08/The Poultry Site. (2023, May 24).

[2] Argentina allocates $7450 mln for avian influenza-impacted poultry farmers. The Poultry Site. https://www.thepoultrysite.com/news/2023/05/argentina-allocates-7-450-mln-for-avian-influenza-impacted-poultry-farmers

[3] Evaluation of Dry Hydrogen Peroxide Application in a Single Stage Hatchery on Eggshell Microbial Loads and Efficacy When Compared to Formaldehyde. University of Georgia, Departments of Poultry Science and Population Health. Published December 2023.

[4] Effects of Using Dry Hydrogen Peroxide in a Commercial Hatchery on Hatchery Performance. Poultry Science Association, Meeting Abstract. 98(1):105. Published July 15, 2019.

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About Synexis

Since 2008, Synexis has been an industry leader delivering continuous pathogen control technology that is intentionally designed for occupied environments. Synexis makes customer environments healthier and safer with patented DHP® technology - a continuous, proactive method for reducing surface-level and airborne pathogens.

Synexis patented devices have undergone rigorous testing by Underwriters Laboratories (UL) and are certified to meet UL2998 for zero ozone emissions and can run 24/7 within occupied spaces. Synexis systems are regulated by the US Environmental Protection Agency and state governments.

Synexis devices are produced in EPA-registered facilities and packaged and labeled in accordance with EPA regulations, appearing at 40 CFR 152.500. Peer-reviewed research and other resources can be found on www.synexis.com/nieser.

About Nieser

Nieser is a family-owned biosecurity company with more than 30 years of experience serving intensive animal production and the agro-industrial sector. With expertise spanning biosecurity, veterinary products, disease management, production technologies, and technical support, Nieser works closely with customers to develop solutions tailored to their operational needs. Nieser's work is focused on helping food and animal producers improve processes, increase efficiency, strengthen biosecurity, and support sustainable long-term growth. https://nieser.net/en/.

Synexis Media Contacts:

Victoria Smith

Vice President of Global Marketing

vsmith@synexis.com

John Minnec

john@johnnie-london.com

312-543-4957

SOURCE: Synexis

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