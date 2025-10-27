SUBSCRIBE
Syndax to Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on November 3, 2025

October 27, 2025 | 
NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SNDX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cancer therapies, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2025 financial results and provide a business update on Monday, November 3, 2025.

In connection with the earnings release, Syndax's management will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday, November 3, 2025.

The live audio webcast and accompanying slides may be accessed through the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section of the Company's website. Alternatively, the conference call may be accessed through the following:

Conference ID: Syndax3Q25
Domestic Dial-in Number: 800-590-8290
International Dial-in Number: 240-690-8800
Live webcast: https://sndx-3q25.open-exchange.net

For those unable to participate in the conference call or webcast, a replay will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website at www.syndax.com approximately 24 hours after the conference call and will be available for 90 days following the call.

About Syndax

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company's pipeline include Revuforj® (revumenib), an FDA-approved menin inhibitor, and Niktimvo™ (axatilimab-csfr), an FDA-approved monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor. Fueled by our commitment to reimagining cancer care, Syndax is working to unlock the full potential of its pipeline and is conducting several clinical trials across the continuum of treatment. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on X and LinkedIn.

Syndax Contact

Sharon Klahre
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
sklahre@syndax.com
Tel 781.684.9827

