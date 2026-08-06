SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - August 5, 2026

August 5, 2026 | 
1 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SNDX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cancer therapies, today announced that on August 1, 2026, the Company granted inducement awards to purchase up to 59,250 shares of common stock to five new employees under the Company's 2023 Inducement Plan. The stock options will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the vesting commencement date and 1/48th of the underlying shares vesting monthly thereafter over 36 months, subject to the employee's continued service relationship with Syndax through the applicable vesting dates.

About Syndax
Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company's pipeline include Revuforj® (revumenib), an FDA-approved menin inhibitor, and Niktimvo™ (axatilimab-csfr), an FDA-approved monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor. Fueled by our commitment to reimagining cancer care, Syndax is working to unlock the full potential of its pipeline and is conducting several clinical trials across the continuum of treatment. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on X and LinkedIn.

Syndax Contact

Sharon Klahre 
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 
sklahre@syndax.com
Tel 781.684.9827


New York Compensation
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Photo of skyline of downtown New York, Brooklyn Bridge and Manhattan
Job Trends
7 companies hiring in New York now
July 29, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Approved and confirmed document file with check mark icon flat cartoon, concept of agreement or contract symbol with checkmark, accepted or certified license paper form pictogram isolated image
Manufacturing
Eli Lilly and Regeneron among 7 companies picked for FDA PreCheck pilot program
July 1, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Business
Deep dive: Pharma CEO compensation report
June 30, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Big pile of cash. Concept of big money. Hundreds of dollars and coins. Vector isometric illustration
Manufacturing
How US pharma manufacturing pay stacks up to other jobs in the industry
June 23, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Gabrielle Masson