Press Releases

Syndax Announces Participation in February Investor Conferences

January 30, 2025 | 
1 min read

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SNDX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that Michael A. Metzger, Chief Executive Officer of Syndax, as well as members of the Syndax management team, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Guggenheim SMID Cap Biotech Conference in New York, NY with a fireside chat on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. ET
  • Citi’s 2025 Virtual Oncology Leadership Summit with a fireside chat on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET

A live webcast of the fireside chats will be available in the Investor section of the Company’s website at www.syndax.com, where a replay will also be available for a limited time.

About Syndax

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company’s pipeline include Revuforj® (revumenib), an FDA-approved menin inhibitor, and Niktimvo™ (axatilimab-csfr), an FDA-approved monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor. Fueled by our commitment to reimagining cancer care, Syndax is working to unlock the full potential of its pipeline and is conducting several clinical trials across the continuum of treatment. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com/ or follow the Company on X and LinkedIn.

Syndax Contacts

Sharon Klahre

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

sklahre@syndax.com

Tel 781.684.9827

SNDX-G

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/syndax-announces-participation-in-february-investor-conferences-302363686.html

SOURCE Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Massachusetts Events
