SylamoreBio Announces Research Collaboration With Daiichi Sankyo to Advance SyLEC™ Delivery Technology

JONESBORO, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SylamoreBio, a biotechnology company pioneering advanced therapeutic delivery to the central nervous system (CNS) and other recalcitrant tissues, today announced it has entered into a research collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo (TSE: 4568) through its Daiichi Sankyo Research Institute San Diego.

The collaboration will leverage SylamoreBio’s proprietary SyLEC delivery technology in tandem with the world-class drug discovery and development expertise of Daiichi Sankyo. The collaboration will initially focus on CNS applications, utilizing the SyLEC module—a specialized delivery platform engineered to transport therapeutic cargo across complex biological barriers to achieve high-efficiency cellular uptake and broad tissue penetration.

“This collaboration represents a significant validation of our SyLEC platform and its capacity to deliver diverse therapeutic cargoes to hard-to-reach tissues,” said Regina Leung, CEO of SylamoreBio. “We are proud to work with Daiichi Sankyo, a global leader in pharmaceutical innovation with a proven track record of bringing life-changing medicines to patients. Together, we aim to accelerate the development of new solutions for diseases where significant unmet medical needs persist.”

About SylamoreBio

SylamoreBio is a biotechnology company dedicated to overcoming the challenges of drug delivery. Its proprietary SyLEC™ platform is designed to enable the transport of diverse therapeutic modalities across the blood-brain barrier and other biological barriers, ensuring targeted and efficient delivery to the central nervous system and beyond.

