Press Releases

Sutro Biopharma to Present at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference

March 4, 2025 | 
1 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (Sutro or the Company) (NASDAQ: STRO), a clinical-stage oncology company pioneering site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced that management will present at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference taking place March 3-5, 2025 in Boston, MA.

The presentation will be accessible through the News & Events page of the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.sutrobio.com. An archived replay will be available for at least 30 days after the event.

About Sutro Biopharma
Sutro Biopharma, Inc., is a clinical-stage company relentlessly focused on the discovery and development of precisely designed cancer therapeutics, to transform what science can do for patients. Sutro’s fit-for-purpose technology, including cell-free XpressCF®, provides the opportunity for broader patient benefit and an improved patient experience. Sutro has multiple clinical stage candidates, including luveltamab tazevibulin, or luvelta, a registrational-stage folate receptor alpha (FolRα)-targeting ADC in clinical studies. A robust pipeline, coupled with high-value collaborations and industry partnerships, validates Sutro’s continuous product innovation. Sutro is headquartered in South San Francisco. For more information, follow Sutro on social media @Sutrobio, or visit www.sutrobio.com.

Investor Contact
Emily White
Sutro Biopharma
(650) 823-7681
ewhite@sutrobio.com

Media Contact
Amy Bonanno
Lyra Strategic Advisory
abonanno@lyraadvisory.com

Northern California Events
Sutro Biopharma, Inc
