Press Releases

Sutro Biopharma to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 8, 2026 | 
1 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (Sutro or the Company) (NASDAQ: STRO), a clinical-stage oncology company pioneering site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced that Jane Chung, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 15, 2026, at 11:15 AM PT / 2:15 PM ET in San Francisco, CA. 

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible through the Events & Presentations page of the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.sutrobio.com. An archived replay will be available for at least 30 days after the event.

About Sutro Biopharma
Sutro Biopharma, Inc. is advancing a next-generation antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) platform designed to deliver single- and dual-payload ADCs that enable meaningful breakthroughs for patients with cancer. By fully optimizing the antibody, linker, and payload, Sutro’s cell-free platform produces ADCs that are engineered to improve drug exposure, reduce side effects, and expand the range of treatable tumor types. With unique capabilities in dual-payload ADCs, Sutro aims to overcome treatment resistance and redefine what’s possible in cancer therapy. The Company’s pipeline of single- and dual-payload ADCs targets large oncology markets with limited treatment options and significant need for improved therapies. For more information, follow Sutro on social media @Sutrobio or visit www.sutrobio.com.

Investor Contact:
Emily White
Sutro Biopharma
(650) 823-7681
ewhite@sutrobio.com 

Media Contact:
Amy Bonanno
Lyra Strategic Advisory
abonanno@lyraadvisory.com 


Northern California Events
Sutro Biopharma, Inc
