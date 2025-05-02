Sutro Biopharma to Participate in Upcoming May 2025 Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (Sutro or the Company) (NASDAQ: STRO), an oncology company pioneering site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

Conference Details:

The Citizens Life Sciences Conference

Date: May 7-8, 2025

Location: New York, NY

BofA Securities 2025 Health Care Conference

Date: May 13-15, 2025

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Webcasts of the presentations will be accessible through the News & Events page of the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.sutrobio.com. Archived replays will be available for at least 30 days after the event.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc., is relentlessly focused on the discovery and development of precisely designed cancer therapeutics to transform what science can do for patients. Sutro’s fit-for-purpose technology, including cell-free XpressCF®, provides the opportunity for broader patient benefit and an improved patient experience. Sutro is advancing a robust early-stage pipeline of novel exatecan and dual-payload antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), coupled with high-value collaborations and industry partnerships, which validate its continuous product innovation. Sutro is headquartered in South San Francisco. For more information, follow Sutro on social media @Sutrobio, or visit www.sutrobio.com.

