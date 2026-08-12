Susan G. Komen® Names Amber Guild President & CEO

Appointment of Highly Accomplished Business Leader Accelerates Mission to End Deaths From Breast Cancer

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, today announced that it has appointed Amber Guild as its next President and Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1, 2026. Guild, a breast cancer survivor, is a highly accomplished business leader with a track record of delivering growth strategies for iconic brands and leading organizational transformations that drive impact and capture market share. With her personal experience, leadership, and vision for accelerating progress, Komen will redouble its efforts to fight for a world where no one dies of breast cancer.

Forty-four years ago, Susan G. Komen was founded to fund breast cancer research and raise public awareness, which inspired a national grassroots movement to conquer breast cancer that gained momentum around the world. Guild’s appointment takes place at a critical moment, as the breast cancer epidemic results in more than 40,000 deaths a year and a death about every 12 minutes in the U.S., and contributes to more than $518B in lost economic costs annually, roughly 2.2% of the United States’ GDP. For about 30% of breast cancer patients, their treatment will fail. About 170,000 people are living with incurable breast cancer, surviving only through new treatments made possible through research. Komen-funded research has helped advance 31 of the last 32 FDA-approved breast cancer treatments over the past 30 years. However, about 70% of patients experience at least one barrier to life-saving care, which is why Komen also works to ensure all people have access to the care they need.

“I am deeply honored to join Komen as its President & CEO, and I am inspired to work alongside Komen ‘s incredibly talented and committed team to apply my professional and lived experiences to make a difference on behalf of so many,” said Amber Guild. “In four decades, we have made notable progress in the fight to end deaths from breast cancer. Yet today, one in eight women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, and Black women in the United States are about 40% more likely to die from it than White women. Breast cancer diagnoses among younger women are increasing at an alarming rate. Meeting this challenge requires urgency and a collective call-to-action from the private and public sectors to provide the research community and medical professionals with sustained funding and resources needed to end breast cancer deaths.”

Guild is joining Komen from McCann New York, where she served as CEO since January 2023. Prior to McCann New York, Guild spent over two decades in leadership roles, including CEO of Grey and President of The New York Times’ creative and marketing services division. Guild is widely recognized for leveraging technology to create innovative engagement platforms that differentiate brands through memorable storytelling and customer-led calls to action.

“On behalf of Komen’s Board of Directors and our dedicated team who work tirelessly to help end deaths from breast cancer, I am pleased to welcome Amber Guild as Komen’s President and CEO,” said Ed Dandridge, Chair of the Komen Board of Directors, and Executive Vice President of AIG. “Amber’s personal connection to Komen’s mission, impressive business accomplishments and transformational track record of delivering growth and impact uniquely qualify her to lead Komen at this critical time.”

Join the Movement Today

Komen is inviting supporters, advocates, healthcare leaders, and partners to join Amber Guild in shaping this next chapter:

Sponsor Party in Pink | New York City: Join Komen for an unforgettable night of inspiration and action on October 14, 2026 . More information at www.komen.org/how-to-help/party-in-pink-new-york-city/

Join Komen for an unforgettable night of inspiration and action on October 14, 2026 More information at Become an Advocate: Help pass policy changes that eliminate barriers to life-saving care at komen.org/advocate

Help pass policy changes that eliminate barriers to life-saving care at Fund the Breakthroughs: Support critical research and cutting-edge treatments by donating today at komen.org/donate

Support critical research and cutting-edge treatments by donating today at Share Your Story: Join the community conversation on social media using #KomenNextEra.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working toward a future where no one dies from breast cancer. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow’s cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

Media Contact

press@komen.org