Susan G. Komen® Invests Nearly $11 Million to Accelerate Breakthroughs in Breast Cancer Research

Grants Drive Lifesaving Advances in Metastatic Research, Precision Medicine and Health Equity As Funding Challenges Grow

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, announced today that it is awarding $10.8 million in new research grants that will help propel innovative science and deliver hope to those facing the disease. These research grants support 25 cutting-edge projects at 17 prestigious institutions — marking a powerful commitment to improving outcomes for people living with breast cancer today and in the future.

“We are proud to support these exceptional researchers who are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in breast cancer science,” said Paula Schneider, President and CEO of Susan G. Komen. “Research saves lives, and now more than ever, we must invest in science that brings hope to patients — especially those facing the most aggressive forms of breast cancer.”

Through this research investment, Komen is prioritizing the most pressing challenges facing patients, including metastatic breast cancer, health inequities and the need for more precise, personalized treatment strategies to improve care and outcomes for everyone impacted by breast cancer.

Key Highlights of Komen’s 2025 Research Investment:

54% of funding targets metastatic breast cancer — the most advanced stage of the disease, responsible for the nearly 43,000 deaths each year in the U.S.

focused on precision medicine to tailor treatments to each patient’s unique biology. 21% invested in addressing disparities to eliminate inequities in breast cancer care and outcomes.

invested in addressing disparities to eliminate inequities in breast cancer care and outcomes. 25 researchers funded, including 10 early-career investigators, representing the next generation of scientific leaders.

“Komen’s commitment to breast cancer research comes at a pivotal time and will drive meaningful advances in our understanding of the disease and care of patients,” said Ann Partridge, M.D., M.P.H., Chief Scientific Advisor for Komen. “By fueling science that is both innovative and inclusive, we’re accelerating progress where patients need it most — while building a foundation for individualized care for all.”

Komen is the largest nonprofit funder of breast cancer research outside the U.S. government, investing nearly $1.1 billion since its inception. Unlike many research institutions, Komen’s work is powered entirely by the generosity of individual donors, corporate partners and community supporters.

“Investing in top scientific talent is one of the most powerful ways we can drive progress,” said Jennifer A. Pietenpol, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Advisor for Komen. “Komen’s commitment, especially to early-career researchers, cultivates a vibrant ecosystem where bold ideas and pioneering research can thrive, accelerating our path toward the cures we urgently seek.”

REACHing Deeper into Research Advocacy

Komen’s commitment to research goes beyond funding — it includes empowering people to bring their lived experiences into the heart of science. Through its recently launched REACH (Research Education and Advocate Community Hub) initiative, Komen invites patients, survivors and co-survivors to become research advocates and help shape research. ShareforCures®, Komen’s breast cancer registry, provides breast cancer patients and survivors with a new, secure and easy way to share health data to help accelerate breast cancer research.

As Komen deepens its investment in research, the need for collaboration — between scientists, clinicians, advocates and patients — has never been greater. Through strategic funding, innovative patient-centric scientific programs, robust advocacy programs, education and patient support services, Susan G. Komen is leading the way so patients can benefit from scientific breakthroughs and receive the care they need to live longer, healthier lives.

Recipients of Komen Grants

Recipients of Career Catalyst Research Grants

Chun-Kan Chen, PhD, MS, Washington University in St. Louis

Miriam Jacobs, MD, Georgetown University

Martina Molgora, PhD, MSc., H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute, Inc.

Daniel O'Neil, MD, MPH, Yale University

Claire Sathe, MD, JD, Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Na Zhao, PhD, Baylor College of Medicine

Recipients of Career Transition Awards

Charles Dai, MD, Massachusetts General Hospital

Avantika Gupta, PhD, MSc, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center

Alissa Michel, MD, Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Veena Padmanaban, PhD, MS, The Rockefeller University

Recipients of Leadership Grants

Alan Ashworth, PhD, University of California, San Francisco

Tuya Pal, MD, Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Rulla Tamimi, ScD, MS, Weill Medical College of Cornell University

Kornelia Polyak, MD, PhD, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Christina Curtis, PhD, MSc, Stanford University School of Medicine

Jeffrey Rosen, PhD, Baylor College of Medicine

Tracy Battaglia, MD, Yale University

Allison Kurian, MD, MSc, Stanford University School of Medicine

Nancy Lin, MD, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Ben Ho Park, MD, PhD, Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Jennifer Pietenpol, PhD, Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Recipients of Opportunity Grants

Filipa Lynce, MD, Dana Farber Cancer Institute

Michele Cote, PhD, MPH, Indiana University

Antonio Wolff, MD, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Recipient of Scientific Strategy and Programs Grant

Adrian Lee, PhD, University of Pittsburgh

To learn more about Komen’s research initiatives, visit komen.org/research. To explore how you can get involved with REACH (Research Education and Advocate Community Hub), visit komen.org/REACH

