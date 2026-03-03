Surescripts Annual Impact Report Shows Collaboration, Innovation Gains in Interoperability, Prior Authorization Automation and Medication Access in 2025

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HealthIT--Surescripts®, the nation’s leading health intelligence network, today released its Annual Impact Report 2025, highlighting record advancements in health data interoperability, enhanced efficiency for care providers, and faster, more affordable access to prescription therapy for patients nationwide.

“When we talk about advancing healthcare interoperability, we are talking about strengthening the connection between people—between providers, payers and the patients they serve,” said Frank Harvey, Chief Executive Officer, Surescripts. “This year’s report shows what’s possible when we bring healthcare together around a shared purpose: accelerating informed decisions that help keep care on track.”

“Innovation, like automated prior authorization, which returns approvals in just 18 seconds, means patients have one less barrier to navigate and enables faster access to the therapy they need. That’s the kind of impact that can meaningfully improve care,” said Harvey.

2025 Report Highlights:

1. Health data interoperability surges

Surescripts exchanged 30.5 billion health intelligence transactions in 2025, a 12.3% increase from 2024, connecting 2.32 million healthcare professionals and provider organizations, and virtually every insured American.

2. Real‑Time Prescription Benefit use reaches one billion responses

In 2025, 973,463 prescribers used Real-Time Prescription Benefit, receiving 1 billion responses. In addition, 11.9 million specialty prescriptions were informed by real-time coverage and cost insights, helping patients save a total of more than $55 million.

When used to find a lower-cost alternative medication, patients saved an average of $77 per prescription and $817 per specialty prescription.

3. Prior authorization automation transforms time to therapy for patients

Patients no longer need to wait days or weeks to begin therapy, with approvals returned in just 18‑seconds for medications requiring prior authorization. This technology supports 83 medications with 45,275 prescribers enabled across 20 health systems in 2025.

4. New data illuminates nationwide GLP-1 prescribing trends

Prescriptions for GLP‑1 medications used for Type 2 diabetes and obesity surged nationwide. The fastest‑growing states for GLP-1 prescriptions in 2025 were:

1) Puerto Rico

2) Vermont

3) Massachusetts

4) Washington

5) Wisconsin

5. Innovation enhances patient access, medication safety & efficiency for pharmacists

Pharmacists completed 201,999 RxTransfer transactions in 2025, with nearly 25% of retail pharmacy locations enabled. Notably, in January 2026 alone, RxTransfer usage doubled compared to all of 2025.

About Surescripts

Our purpose is to serve the nation through simpler, trusted health intelligence sharing, in order to increase patient safety, lower costs and ensure quality care. At Surescripts, we bring healthcare together to inform and accelerate decisions, helping keep patient care on track. With the Surescripts Network Alliance®, we’re empowering the healthcare ecosystem with intelligence and interoperability for smarter, faster prescribing, prior authorization, treatment, care management and more. Visit us at surescripts.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

