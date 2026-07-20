Sunshine Biopharma and University of Arizona Publish Significant New Research Findings

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) (the "Company"), a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in generic and specialty prescription medications today announced the publication of new research results in the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry. The published data demonstrate a novel PLpro inhibitor, MR1-114, with nanomolar potency in at least three variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in vitro. MR1-114 was found to be efficacious in a mouse model of SARS-CoV-2 infection by repeated oral administration. This peer-reviewed study marks an important milestone for Sunshine Biopharma in its effort to develop an effective treatment for SARS Coronavirus infections. A copy of the publication (J. Med. Chem. 2026, 69, 8433−8450) is available on the Company website at www.sunshinebiopharma.com/scientific-publications/.

There are still unmet medical needs to combat SARS-CoV-2 infection. SARS-CoV-2 undergoes mutation at a rapid rate, which leads to the continuous emergence of variants of concern (VOC) posing an ongoing significant threat to public health. In addition, certain populations, such as immunocompromised patients who are susceptible to severe and prolonged infections, may not respond well to current therapies or vaccines. For high-risk patients, blocking early infection at home may prevent disease rapid progression and reduce hospitalization.

PLpro is a compelling therapeutic target for developing antiviral compounds against SARS-CoV-2. It is a virus encoded protease essential for viral replication and is responsible for suppression of the human immune system following infection by the virus. PLpro eluded scientist for many years due to its featureless active site. To address the challenges posed by PLpro's indistinct active site, we designed and synthesized a library of noncovalent inhibitors targeting two vulnerabilities remote from the catalytic site: the BL2 groove and the cryptic Val70Ub pocket.

One of the rationally designed PLpro inhibitors library, MR1-114, displayed nanomolar potency against the enzyme targets and had broad-spectrum activity against SARS-CoV-2 variants, including the original Washington Strain, Delta and Omicron BA.5, with nanomolar potency in vitro. It exhibited desirable ADME profile, had high oral bioavailability and it was preferentially enriched in the lungs of both mice and rats. In the K18-hACE2 mouse model, oral administration of MR1-114 matched the therapeutic efficacy of Nirmatrelvir (the viral enzyme inhibitor in Paxlovid®), significantly suppressing pulmonary viral replication and preventing disease-associated weight loss.

"The support of Sunshine Biopharma has allowed exploration and testing of antiviral agents that may be important for any future outbreaks," said Dr. Gregory Thatcher, pharmacology professor at the University of Arizona.

"MR1-114 and its analogs provide a promising new strategy for targeting PLpro and may offer a complementary therapeutic approach to existing SARS-CoV-2 antivirals," added Dr. Rui Xiong, assistant professor in the Department of Pharmacology & Toxicology at the University of Arizona.

"We are delighted to be working with world renowned Dr. Gregory Thatcher and Dr. Rui Xiong at the University of Arizona in the Department of Pharmacology & Toxicology. The publication of these results in the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry reflects our commitment to advancing science and improving patient outcomes," said Dr. Steve Slilaty, CEO of Sunshine Biopharma and a co-author of the publication. "These findings underscore the potential of MR1-114 to transform the treatment landscape for SARS Coronavirus infections, and we look forward to further exploring its capabilities and clinical development in the future."

About The University of Arizona

The University of Arizona, a land-grant university with two independently accredited medical schools, is one of the nation's top 50 public universities, according to U.S. News & World Report. Established in 1885, the university is widely recognized as a student-centric university and has been designated as a Hispanic Serving Institution by the U.S. Department of Education. The University ranked in the top 20 in 2026 in research expenditures among all public universities, according to the National Science Foundation, and is a leading Research Institution with more than $1 billion in annual research expenditures. The university advances the frontiers of interdisciplinary scholarship and entrepreneurial partnerships as a member of the Association of American Universities, the 66 leading public and private research universities in the U.S. It benefits the state with an estimated economic impact of $4.1 billion annually.

About Sunshine Biopharma Inc.

Sunshine Biopharma currently has 60 generic prescription drugs on the market in Canada and approximately 12 additional drugs scheduled to be launched in the remainder of 2026. In addition, Sunshine Biopharma is conducting a proprietary drug development program which is comprised of (i) K1.1 mRNA, an mRNA-Lipid Nanoparticle targeted for liver cancer, and (ii) PLpro protease inhibitor, a small molecule for treatment of SARS Coronavirus infections. For more information, please visit: www.sunshinebiopharma.com.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions of Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (the "Company") that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected. These statements appear in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, including statements related to the Company's drug development activities, financial performance, and future growth. These risks and uncertainties are further described in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements and risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings.

For more information, please contact:

Camille Sebaaly, CFO

Direct Line: 514-814-0464

camille.sebaaly@sunshinebiopharma.com

SOURCE: Sunshine Biopharma Inc.

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