Sunshine Biopharma Acquires Rights to Launch Two Gastrointestinal Drugs in the Canadian $200 Million Market

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM), a pharmaceutical company offering and researching life-saving medicines in a variety of therapeutic areas including oncology and antivirals today announced that its wholly owned Canadian subsidiary, Nora Pharma Inc., has acquired the rights to two gastrointestinal drugs and already launched one. The second is planned to be launched in the next 9 months.

The newly launched drug is Prucalopride, a generic version of Resotran®. In the United States, Prucalopride is sold under the brand name, Motegrity®. Prucalopride is indicated for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation in adult women for whom laxatives do not provide adequate relief. Prucalopride works by selectively stimulating the 5-HT4 receptors in the gastrointestinal tract. This action promotes cholinergic and non-adrenergic neurotransmission by enteric neurons, leading to increased peristaltic reflex, intestinal secretions, and overall gastrointestinal motility.

Nora Pharma’s Prucalopride is available in blisters packs of 28 tablets for the Canadian market in strengths of 1 mg and 2 mg.

Both Prucalopride and the second drug Sunshine Biopharma is planning to launch by year end are in the chronic idiopathic constipation submarket of the total gastrointestinal market currently recording sales in excess of $200 million CAD per year (IQVIA data).

According to BioSpace, the chronic idiopathic constipation market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.64% from 2024 to 2034. The demand is driven by the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, particularly chronic idiopathic constipation, and the growing awareness of effective treatments.

“The gastrointestinal market is poised to benefit from advancements in healthcare infrastructure and the increasing availability of effective medications through various distribution channels, including ours,” said Dr. Steve Slilaty, CEO of Sunshine Biopharma. “We anticipate launching additional products in the remainder of 2025,” he added.

About Sunshine Biopharma Inc.

Sunshine Biopharma currently has 70 generic prescription drugs on the market in Canada and 15 additional drugs scheduled to be launched in the remainder of 2025. Among the new drugs to be launched is NIOPEG®, a biosimilar of NEULASTA®. Like NEULASTA®, NIOPEG® is a long-acting form of recombinant human granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (filgrastim). It is indicated to decrease the incidence of infection in patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving anti-neoplastic therapy.

In addition, Sunshine Biopharma is conducting a proprietary drug development program which is comprised of (i) K1.1 mRNA, an mRNA-Lipid Nanoparticle targeted for liver cancer, and (ii) PLpro protease inhibitor, a small molecule for treatment of SARS Coronavirus infections. For more information, please visit: www.sunshinebiopharma.com.

All registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

