Summit Therapeutics Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration with AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo to Evaluate Ivonescimab in Combination with TROP2-Directed ADC Datroway

Collaboration Intends to Evaluate Ivonescimab in Combination with Datroway across Multiple Tumor Types Starting with a Phase III Study in First-Line Triple Negative Breast Cancer

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Summit Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: SMMT) today announced a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Daiichi Sankyo (TSE: 4568) and AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/NYSE: AZN) to evaluate ivonescimab, a novel, potential first-in-class investigational PD-1 / VEGF bispecific antibody, in combination with Datroway® (datopotamab deruxtecan), a TROP2-directed antibody drug conjugate (ADC), across multiple solid tumor settings, intending to include breast and lung cancer. The companies intend to begin with a Phase III trial in first-line triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).

“We believe this collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca reflects increasing conviction in ivonescimab’s potential as a foundational next-generation immunotherapy and advances our ambition for ivonescimab to become the global PD-1 / VEGF partner of choice for novel combinations,” said Dr. Maky Zanganeh, President and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Summit Therapeutics. “Beginning with a Phase III study in first-line triple negative breast cancer, this collaboration represents an important expansion of Summit’s global development program into breast cancer and a path for additional solid tumor settings.”

Under the terms of the agreement, each company will contribute their respective therapies for the planned combination trials which will be sponsored by AstraZeneca or Daiichi Sankyo. AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo, and Summit will each contribute to trial costs, and each company will retain development and commercial rights to their respective medicines.

“At Daiichi Sankyo, we are focused on maximizing the potential of our DXd antibody drug conjugate portfolio through innovative combinations and strategic collaborations that support the continued advancement of our pipeline,” said John Tsai, MD, Global Head, R&D, Daiichi Sankyo. “We are encouraged by the opportunity to explore ivonescimab in combination with Datroway to potentially deliver clinically meaningful benefit to patients.”

“Central to our strategy to transform cancer outcomes is harnessing the power of immunotherapy and antibody drug conjugate combinations to drive deeper, more durable responses,” said Susan Galbraith, Executive Vice President, Oncology Hematology R&D, AstraZeneca. “We believe the combination of Datroway and ivonescimab has the potential to make a meaningful difference in multiple tumor types including lung and breast cancers.”

Datroway is a specifically engineered TROP2-directed DXd ADC discovered by Daiichi Sankyo and being jointly developed and commercialized by Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca. Designed using the proprietary DXd ADC Technology of Daiichi Sankyo, Datroway is one of seven DXd ADCs in the oncology pipeline of Daiichi Sankyo.

About Ivonescimab

Ivonescimab, known as SMT112 in Summit’s license territories, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Japan, and as AK112 outside of Summit’s license territories, is a novel, potential first-in-class investigational bispecific antibody combining the effects of immunotherapy via a blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis effects associated with blocking VEGF into a single molecule. By design, ivonescimab displays unique cooperative binding to each of its intended targets with multifold higher affinity to PD-1 when in the presence of VEGF.

This design is intended to differentiate ivonescimab as there is potentially higher expression (presence) of both PD-1 and VEGF in tumor tissue and the tumor microenvironment (TME) as compared to normal tissue in the body. Summit believes ivonescimab’s specifically engineered tetravalent structure (four binding sites) enables higher avidity (accumulated strength of multiple binding interactions) in the TME (Zhong, et al, iScience, 2025). This tetravalent structure, the intentional novel design of the molecule, and bringing these two targets into a single bispecific antibody with cooperative binding qualities have the potential to direct ivonescimab to the tumor tissue versus healthy tissue. The intent of this design, together with a half-life of 6 to 7 days after the first dose (Zhong, et al, iScience, 2025) increasing to approximately 10 days at steady state dosing, is to improve upon previously established efficacy thresholds, side effects, and safety profiles associated with prior approved drugs to these targets.

Ivonescimab was engineered by Akeso Inc. (HKEX Code: 9926.HK) and is currently utilized in multiple Phase III clinical trials. Over 5,000 patients have been treated with ivonescimab in clinical studies globally, and over 100,000 patients when considering those treated in a commercial setting in China, as noted by Akeso.

There are currently 16 Phase III clinical studies that are either announced, ongoing, or have been completed studying ivonescimab, five of which are Summit-sponsored global studies, one of which is a multiregional study sponsored by a cooperative group, and 10 of which are being or have been conducted in China by Akeso. Summit began its clinical development of ivonescimab in NSCLC, commencing enrollment in 2023 in two multiregional Phase III clinical trials, HARMONi and HARMONi-3. In 2025, Summit began enrolling patients in HARMONi-7. Summit expanded its Phase III clinical development program into colorectal cancer (CRC) in the fourth quarter of 2025 by initiating enrollment in HARMONi-GI3. In 2026, Summit announced initiation of HARMONi-GU1, a Phase II/III study in urothelial carcinoma (bladder cancer) with global clinical trial site activations planned to begin by the fourth quarter of 2026.

HARMONi is a Phase III clinical trial evaluating ivonescimab combined with chemotherapy compared to placebo plus chemotherapy in patients with EGFR-mutated, locally advanced or metastatic non-squamous NSCLC who were previously treated with a third-generation EGFR TKI (e.g., osimertinib). Detailed results of the study were provided in September 2025, and a Biologics License Application (BLA) was submitted to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for marketing authorization, which the FDA accepted for filing in January 2026; the goal Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date is November 14, 2026.

HARMONi-3 is a Phase III clinical trial evaluating ivonescimab combined with chemotherapy compared to pembrolizumab combined with chemotherapy in patients with first-line metastatic, squamous or non-squamous NSCLC, irrespective of PD-L1 expression. The clinical trial is evaluating the two histologies as individual, separately powered cohorts with independent statistical powering.

HARMONi-7 is a Phase III clinical trial evaluating ivonescimab monotherapy compared to pembrolizumab monotherapy in patients with first-line metastatic NSCLC whose tumors have high PD-L1 expression.

HARMONi-GI3 is a Phase III clinical trial evaluating ivonescimab in combination with chemotherapy compared with bevacizumab plus chemotherapy in patients with first-line unresectable metastatic CRC.

HARMONi-GU1 is a Phase II/III clinical trial evaluating ivonescimab plus the antibody drug conjugate (ADC) enfortumab vedotin (EV) compared to pembrolizumab plus EV as first-line therapy in patients with previously untreated locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (la/mUC).

ILLUMINE is a Phase III study being conducted by GORTEC, a cooperative group dedicated to Head and Neck Oncology, in recurrent / metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (r/m HNSCC). ILLUMINE is a three-arm Phase III clinical trial designed to evaluate ivonescimab monotherapy, as well as ivonescimab in combination with ligufalimab, Akeso’s proprietary anti-CD47 monoclonal antibody, compared to monotherapy pembrolizumab in patients with PD-L1 positive r/m HNSCC.

Five Phase III ivonescimab clinical trials have read out to date, all five with positive data. Four of these five studies are in NSCLC, and one is in biliary tract cancer (BTC). In addition to Summit’s positive HARMONi study, Akeso has had positive read-outs in three single-region (China), randomized Phase III clinical trials, HARMONi-A, HARMONi-2, and HARMONi-6, for ivonescimab in NSCLC, including a statistically significant overall survival benefit in all three studies from China. Akeso has also reported a statistically significant OS benefit in the single-region (China), randomized Phase III HARMONi-GI1 trial in advanced BTC.

HARMONi-A was a Phase III clinical trial which evaluated ivonescimab combined with chemotherapy compared to placebo plus chemotherapy in patients with EGFR-mutated, locally advanced or metastatic non-squamous NSCLC who have progressed after treatment with an EGFR TKI.

HARMONi-2 is a Phase III clinical trial evaluating monotherapy ivonescimab against monotherapy pembrolizumab in patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC whose tumors have positive PD-L1 expression.

HARMONi-6 is a Phase III clinical trial evaluating ivonescimab in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy compared with tislelizumab, an anti-PD-1 antibody, in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy in patients with locally advanced or metastatic squamous NSCLC, irrespective of PD-L1 expression.

HARMONi-GI1 is a Phase III clinical trial evaluating ivonescimab in combination with chemotherapy compared with durvalumab plus chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for patients with advanced BTC.

Akeso is actively conducting additional Phase III clinical studies in settings outside of NSCLC and biliary-tract cancer, including triple-negative breast cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

Ivonescimab is an investigational therapy that is not approved by any regulatory authority in Summit’s license territories, including the United States and Europe. Ivonescimab was initially approved for marketing authorization in China in May 2024.

About Summit Therapeutics Inc.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical oncology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of patient-, physician-, caregiver- and societal-friendly medicinal therapies intended to improve quality of life, increase potential duration of life, and resolve serious unmet medical needs.

Summit was founded in 2003 and the company’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (symbol "SMMT"). Summit is headquartered in Miami, Florida, with additional offices in Palo Alto, California, Princeton, New Jersey, Dublin, Ireland, and Oxford, UK.

For more information, please visit https://www.smmttx.com and follow Summit on X @SMMT_TX.

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Any statements in this press release about the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including but not limited to, statements about the risk that the private placement does not close on the anticipated timeline or at all, including because required regulatory clearances are not obtained or other closing conditions are not satisfied, dilution to existing stockholders, and potential adverse effects on the market price of the Company's common stock, including from future sales by AstraZeneca, the Company's broad discretion over the use of proceeds, and the possibility that the proceeds will not be sufficient to fund operations as long as anticipated, AstraZeneca’s ownership and contractual rights, including Third Party acquisition participation, and registration rights, and potential conflicts of interest, the completion of the Private Placement does not depend on the parties entering into a definitive collaboration agreement, the Company's reliance on AstraZeneca for the supply of AstraZeneca’s products and other contributions to the clinical trials, the clinical and preclinical development of the Company’s product candidates, entry into and actions related to the Company’s partnership with Akeso Inc. and other collaborations, the intended use of the net proceeds from the private placements, the Company's anticipated spending and cash runway, the therapeutic potential of the Company’s product candidates, the potential commercialization of the Company’s product candidates, the timing of initiation, completion and availability of data from clinical trials, the potential submission of applications for marketing approvals, the expected timing of BLA submissions or FDA decisions, potential acquisitions, statements about the previously disclosed At-The-Market equity offering program (“ATM Program”), the expected proceeds and uses thereof, the Company’s estimates regarding stock-based compensation, and other statements containing the words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "would," and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the Company’s ability to sell shares of our common stock under the ATM Program, the conditions affecting the capital markets, general economic, industry, or political conditions, including the effects of geopolitical developments, domestic and foreign trade policies, and monetary policies, the results of our evaluation of the underlying data in connection with the development and commercialization activities for ivonescimab, the outcome of discussions with regulatory authorities, including the Food and Drug Administration, the uncertainties inherent in the initiation of future clinical trials, availability and timing of data from ongoing and future clinical trials, the results of such trials, and their success, global public health crises, that may affect timing and status of our clinical trials and operations, whether preliminary results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of that trial or whether results of early clinical trials or preclinical studies will be indicative of the results of later clinical trials, whether business development opportunities to expand the Company’s pipeline of drug candidates, including without limitation, through potential acquisitions of, and/or collaborations with, other entities occur, expectations for regulatory approvals, laws and regulations affecting government contracts and funding awards, availability of funding sufficient for the Company’s foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of filings that the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Summit defines a “positive study” as a clinical study with one or more prespecified primary endpoints in which one of those endpoints achieves a statistically significant benefit according to the protocol or statistical analysis plan. Any change to our ongoing trials could cause delays, affect our future expenses, and add uncertainty to our commercialization efforts, as well as to affect the likelihood of the successful completion of clinical development of ivonescimab. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. In addition, any forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any subsequent date. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements included in this press release.

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