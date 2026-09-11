SUMMIT CLINICAL RESEARCH SOLUTIONS EXPANDS PINNACLE SITE NETWORK WITH ACQUISITION OF DALLAS RESEARCH INSTITUTE

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LongueVue Capital ("LVC") is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, Summit Clinical Research Solutions ("Summit" or the "Company"), an integrated clinical research organization designed to simplify sponsor engagement and accelerate trial execution across the clinical development lifecycle, has acquired Dallas Research Institute ("DRI") through its integrated site network, Pinnacle Clinical Research ("Pinnacle"). The acquisition of DRI deepens Summit's expertise in metabolic and liver diseases and expands Pinnacle's presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex ("DFW"), a strategic MSA for Pinnacle.

Founded in 2024 as a joint venture between the late Dr. Stephen Harrison (co-founder of Summit and Pinnacle) and the Company, DRI specializes in complex clinical trials targeting metabolic and liver-related conditions, including Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease ("MASLD") and Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis ("MASH"), and obesity. This focus aligns closely with Summit's core therapeutic expertise and adds a high-quality site in one of the largest, most diverse, and highest growth markets in the country where Pinnacle currently operates two additional sites. Dr. Pedro Castillo Jr., a double board-certified physician in Internal Medicine and Rheumatology, has served as the site's Principal Investigator ("PI") since its inception and will continue in his role post-closing.

"DRI is a natural fit for the Pinnacle site network given its overlapping therapeutic area focus and expands the Company's presence in the desirable DFW metroplex," said Ryan Nagim, Managing Partner and Head of Healthcare at LVC. "Since its inception, DRI was created consistent with Dr. Stephen Harrison's vision, making this a highly strategic and accretive acquisition."

"From the beginning, it was clear that Summit and Pinnacle share our commitment to conducting high-quality clinical research and delivering exceptional patient care," said Dr. Pedro Castillo Jr., Principal Investigator of DRI. "We're excited to join an organization that will help us to continue to expand our impact on patients and provide industry leading solutions to sponsors while staying true to the values and culture that have defined DRI to date."

LVC Managing Partner Ryan Nagim was assisted by Partner Austin Rees, Director Kent McCarty, Vice President Erin Saer, Senior Associate Rankin Hobbs, and Associate Alex Wisecarver.

To learn more about Summit, Pinnacle, and DRI, please visit:

About Dallas Research Institute

Located in DFW, DRI is a single-location clinical research site specializing in complex clinical trials, particularly those targeting metabolic diseases such as MASH and MASLD. DRI has developed strong relationships with pharmaceutical sponsors and is recognized for its exceptional patient recruitment capabilities and strong community engagement, supported by partnerships with local medical practices.

About Summit Clinical Research Solutions

Summit is an integrated clinical research organization delivering high-quality execution across the clinical trial lifecycle. Through its integrated site network ("Pinnacle"), global partner-site network and IRO services ("Elevation"), centralized recruitment platform ("Apogee"), medical communications and scientific strategy services ("Ascend"), and early-phase CRO capabilities ("Apex"), Summit helps sponsors accelerate and optimize clinical development. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Summit's platform spans more than 110 partner sites across eight countries and 15 fully owned sites across the US, with deep specialization in metabolic disease, MASH, obesity, and Alzheimer's disease. Since 2018, the Summit platform has supported more than 85 sponsors across 170+ clinical trials, with its affiliated sites consistently ranking among the top enrollers in their studies.

About LongueVue Capital

Founded in 2001, LongueVue Capital is a New Orleans-based private equity investment firm focused on providing transformational growth capital to middle-market companies, drawing upon its successful 20+ year track record of partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to drive value creation. With over $1 billion of committed capital spanning five funds coupled with 200+ years of combined operating and investing experience, LVC is an ideal partner for middle-market companies at inflection points seeking to maximize value for all stakeholders.

For more information or media inquiries, please contact ccox@lvcpartners.com or visit www.lvcpartners.com.

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SOURCE LongueVue Capital