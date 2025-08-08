SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Stryker declares an $0.84 per share quarterly dividend

August 8, 2025 | 
1 min read

Portage, Michigan, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.84 per share payable October 31, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2025, representing an increase of 5.0% versus the prior year and unchanged from the previous quarter. 

About Stryker

Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with our customers, we are driven to make healthcare better. We offer innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology and Orthopaedics that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside our customers around the world, we impact more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries:
Jason Beach, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or jason.beach@stryker.com 

For media inquiries:
Kim Montagnino, Vice President, Chief Communications Officer at 269-385-2600 or kim.montagnino@stryker.com


Michigan Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Courtesy of Sarepta Therapeutics
Earnings
Despite Safety Drama, Sarepta Beats Q2 Estimates—But No Thanks to Elevidys Sales
August 7, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Bayer's factory and office in Berlin
Earnings
Bayer Expects More Layoffs To Come Following a Brutal Two Years of Cost-Cutting
August 6, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Difference thinking concept.
Earnings
Terns Seeks Partners for Metabolic Assets Amid Oversaturated Obesity Market
August 6, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Assembling jigsaw puzzle. Organizing business people hierarchy.
Earnings
‘Execution, Execution, Execution’: Novo’s New CEO Doubles Down on Obesity, Diabetes and Trims Pipeline
August 6, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac