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Press Releases

Structure Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences

September 3, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GPCR), a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral small molecule therapeutics for metabolic diseases, with a focus on obesity, today announced that management will participate in three upcoming healthcare conferences in September:

2026 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, September 10
Format: Fireside chat and 1x1 meetings
Time: 3:55 – 4:25 PM EDT
Location: New York, NY

Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, September 16
Format: Fireside chat and 1x1 meetings
Time: 10:45 – 11:20 AM EDT
Location: New York, NY

Bernstein’s 3rd Annual Healthcare Forum
Date: Wednesday, September 23
Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 meetings
Time: 3:00 – 3:40 PM EDT
Location: New York, NY

The live and archived webcasts will be accessible from the company’s website at https://ir.structuretx.com/events-presentations/events and replays will be available for at least 90 days.

About Structure Therapeutics 
Structure Therapeutics is a science-driven clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative oral small molecule treatments for chronic metabolic conditions with significant unmet medical needs. Utilizing its next generation structure-based drug discovery platform, the Company has established a robust GPCR-targeted pipeline, featuring multiple wholly-owned proprietary clinical-stage oral small molecule compounds designed to surpass the scalability limitations of traditional biologic and peptide therapies and be accessible to more people living with obesity around the world. For additional information, please visit www.structuretx.com.

Investors:
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
212-915-2577
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

Jennifer Robinson
Structure Therapeutics Inc.
jennifer.robinson@structuretx.com

Media:
Dan Budwick
1AB
Dan@1abmedia.com


Northern California Events Healthcare
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