Stowers Institute Investigator Named 2025 Freeman Hrabowski Scholar by HHMI

Kamena Kostova, Ph.D., is among a select group of scientists recognized nationwide for their promise to help shape the future of scientific discovery



KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamena Kostova, Ph.D., Assistant Investigator at the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, has been named a 2025 Freeman Hrabowski Scholar by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI), a prestigious honor that recognizes exceptional early-career faculty with the potential to lead both in their scientific fields and in building exceptional research environments. Kostova is among a select group of scientists recognized nationwide for their promise to help shape the future of scientific discovery.

The Kostova Lab studies ribosomes—essential molecular machines responsible for protein production. The group seeks to uncover how changes in the ribosome composition regulate complex biological processes such as embryogenesis—the process of development from a fertilized egg into an embryo—and how these changes contribute to disease initiation and progression.

"Our lab is fortunate to be working at a time when powerful new technologies—such as genome editing, whole-genome CRISPR screening, and cryo-electron microscopy—allow us to explore the ribosome in unprecedented detail," said Kostova. "We're building on decades of foundational knowledge about ribosome structure and function to ask bold new questions about how changes in the ribosome composition impact protein synthesis. Our goal is to advance both fundamental understanding and uncover insights with potential clinical relevance."

Launched in 2022, the Freeman Hrabowski Scholars program supports outstanding foundational researchers, who are committed to advancing science through innovative research and leadership. Scholars are appointed to a five-year term, renewable for an additional five years pending a successful progress evaluation. The program is named in honor of Dr. Freeman A. Hrabowski III, President Emeritus of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC).

"Kamena's research is transforming our understanding of ribosomes—which have intrigued scientists for decades," said Alejandro Sánchez Alvarado, Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer at the Stowers Institute. "Her scientific creativity is matched by a commitment to mentorship and creating a lab environment where every member can thrive. We're thrilled to see her contributions recognized through this award."

Originally from Bulgaria, Kostova received her undergraduate degree in biology from MIT and completed her Ph.D. in biomedical sciences at the University of California, San Francisco. Before joining the Stowers Institute in 2024, she led her own independent research group at the Carnegie Institution for Science and received the NIH Director's Early Independence Award in 2019.

"I'm deeply honored to join this community of scientists whose work not only advances research but also reshapes how science is done," said Kostova. "The Freeman Hrabowski Scholars Program reflects values I hold dear—rigorous, curiosity-driven science and a research environment where people feel valued and empowered to contribute their unique perspectives and talents to scientific discovery."

