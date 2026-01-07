SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Stoke Therapeutics to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 7, 2026 
1 min read

BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: STOK) is a biotechnology company dedicated to restoring protein expression by harnessing the body’s potential with RNA medicine and has a lead investigational medicine, zorevunersen, in development as a first-in-class potential disease-modifying treatment for Dravet syndrome. Today, the Company announced that Chief Executive Officer Ian F. Smith will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 13, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT).



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & News section of Stoke’s website at https://investor.stoketherapeutics.com/ and can be accessed by following this Link. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Stoke Therapeutics
Stoke Therapeutics (Nasdaq: STOK), is a biotechnology company dedicated to restoring protein expression by harnessing the body’s potential with RNA medicine. Using Stoke’s proprietary TANGO (Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output) approach, Stoke is developing antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) to selectively restore naturally-occurring protein levels. Stoke’s first medicine in development, zorevunersen, has demonstrated the potential for disease modification in patients with Dravet syndrome and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 study. Stoke’s initial focus are diseases of the central nervous system and the eye that are caused by a loss of ~50% of normal protein levels (haploinsufficiency). Proof of concept has been demonstrated in other organs, tissues, and systems, supporting broad potential for Stoke’s proprietary approach. Stoke is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. For more information, visit https://www.stoketherapeutics.com/.


Contacts

Stoke Media & Investor Contacts:
Susan Willson
Vice President, Corporate Communications
swillson@stoketherapeutics.com
415-509-8202

Doug Snow
Director, Communications & Investor Relations
IR@stoketherapeutics.com
508-642-6485

Massachusetts Events
