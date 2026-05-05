SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Stevanato Group to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences - May 4, 2026

May 5, 2026 | 
1 min read

PIOMBINO DESE, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN), a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery, and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries, announced today that it will participate in three upcoming investor conferences:



  • Tuesday, May 12, at 8:00 a.m. (PT) - Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference in Las Vegas, NV
  • Tuesday, June 2, at 2:40 - 3:10 p.m. (CT) – William Blair Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL
  • Thursday, June 4, at 9:55 - 10:25 a.m. (EDT) – Jefferies Healthcare Conference in New York, NY

A live webcast for each event will be available on the Company’s website at www.stevanatogroup.com under the "Investors" section. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days after the event.

About Stevanato Group

Founded in 1949, Stevanato Group is a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. The Group delivers an integrated, end-to-end portfolio of products, processes and services that address customer needs across the entire drug life cycle at each of the development, clinical and commercial stages. Stevanato Group’s core capabilities in scientific research and development, its commitment to technical innovation and its engineering excellence are central to its ability to offer value-added solutions to clients.

For more information, please visit: www.stevanatogroup.com.


Contacts

Media
Stevanato Group
media@stevanatogroup.com

Investor Relations
Lisa Miles
lisa.miles@stevanatogroup.com

Giacomo Guiducci
giacomo.guiducci@stevanatogroup.com

Europe Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Emblem design for airlines, airplane tickets, travel agencies. Airplane icon and destination arrow. Flags of the USA and Great Britain. 3D rendering
Huntington’s disease
UniQure eyes UK approval for embattled Huntington’s gene therapy after FDA quarrel
April 30, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Business concept illustration of a businessman sitting contemplating on fallen arrow sign, bankruptcy, failure in business concept
Company closure
6 biotechs that called it quits in Q1
April 30, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Panoramic view of San Diego skyline with clear blue sky and calm ocean waters.
Cancer
AACR 2026: Combo therapies by Moderna, Marengo show promise in skin, breast cancer
April 28, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Andrea Park
Pictured: gene editing on DNA Background / Taylor
gene editing
Gene therapy leaders aim to help more Baby KJs with novel regulatory models
April 27, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie