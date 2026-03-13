SUBSCRIBE
Stevanato Group to Participate in the KeyBanc Capital Markets Virtual Healthcare Forum

March 13, 2026 | 
PIOMBINO DESE, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN), a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery, and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries, announced today that it will participate in the KeyBanc Capital Markets Virtual Healthcare Forum taking place on Tuesday, March 17 and Wednesday, March 18, 2026.



The Company will present on Tuesday, March 17, at 9.45-10.20 a.m. (ET). A live webcast will be available on the Company’s website at www.stevanatogroup.com under the "Investors" section. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days after the event.

About Stevanato Group

Founded in 1949, Stevanato Group is a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. The Group delivers an integrated, end-to-end portfolio of products, processes and services that address customer needs across the entire drug life cycle at each of the development, clinical and commercial stages. Stevanato Group’s core capabilities in scientific research and development, its commitment to technical innovation and its engineering excellence are central to its ability to offer value-added solutions to clients.

For more information, please visit: www.stevanatogroup.com.


