STERIS To Invest $600 Million to Build a Formulated Chemistries Manufacturing and Distribution Center of Excellence in North Carolina

• This Formulated Chemistries Center of Excellence will support sterilization and disinfection for the global Healthcare and Pharmaceutical industries

• This strategic manufacturing investment is the largest in STERIS’s history in a single site

• New 600,000 square foot campus will create 335 jobs in North Carolina

DUBLIN, IRELAND, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STERIS plc (NYSE: STE) (“STERIS” or the “Company”) today announced that it will be investing $600 million to build a formulated chemistries manufacturing and distribution Center of Excellence in North Carolina, near the Raleigh-Durham Research Triangle region. The facility will serve as a central hub to produce high-performance infection prevention and contamination control chemistries used across the Healthcare and Pharmaceutical industries.

The construction of these facilities will include several phases, and the new site is expected to become operational in 2-3 years, starting with distribution. Upon completion, STERIS expects to transition its existing manufacturing and distribution of chemistries from St. Louis, Missouri and Plymouth, Minnesota to this new Center of Excellence.

“After extensive analysis of our existing facilities and Customer demand, we have decided to make a significant investment in the United States to support our long-term global growth,” said Dan Carestio, President and CEO of STERIS. “Creating a formulated chemistries Center of Excellence will allow us to accelerate innovation, expand capacity and optimize our U.S. chemistries manufacturing and distribution network. Our Customers save lives every day, and with this investment we will be well positioned to support their needs for years to come.”

This strategic manufacturing investment is the largest in STERIS history and was made after completing an evaluation of potential locations, including existing facilities. This state-of-the-art, 600,000 square-foot campus will create approximately 335 jobs in North Carolina for manufacturing, R&D, distribution and operations. North Carolina was selected due to, among other things, the availability of key technical knowledge and skills in a growing region. In addition, this investment is supported by the State of North Carolina, Lee County, the city of Sanford, and their associated economic development programs.

“STERIS is making a major investment in North Carolina, which reinforces our state’s reputation as a powerhouse in the life sciences industry,” said North Carolina Governor Josh Stein. “Decades of excellence in manufacturing and innovation have developed the world-class talent, research, and supply chain that continues to attract global companies and drive long-term economic growth across our state."

About STERIS

STERIS is a leading global provider of products and services that support patient care with an emphasis on infection prevention. WE HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science products and services around the globe. For more information, visit www.steris.com.

Company Contact:

Julie Winter, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Julie_Winter@steris.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This release may contain statements concerning certain trends, expectations, forecasts, estimates, or other forward-looking information affecting or relating to STERIS or its industry, products or activities that are intended to qualify for the protections afforded “forward-looking statements” under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other laws and regulations. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date the statement is made and may be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “may,” “will,” “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “projects,” “targets,” “forecasts,” “outlook,” “impact,” “potential,” “confidence,” “improve,” “optimistic,” “deliver,” “orders,” “backlog,” “comfortable,” “trend,” and “seeks,” or the negative of such terms or other variations on such terms or comparable terminology.

Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, those identified in STERIS’s recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: (a) the impact on STERIS and its operations of any legislation, regulations or orders, including but not limited to any new trade, regulations or orders, that may be implemented by the U.S. administration or Congress, or of any responses thereto by non-U.S. governments; (b) operating costs, pressure on pricing (including, without limitation, as a result of inflation), Customer loss and business disruption (including, without limitation, difficulties in maintaining relationships with Associates, Customers, clients or suppliers) being greater than expected and leading to erosion of profit margins; (c) the potential of international unrest, military conflicts, economic downturns, currency fluctuations and cybersecurity events and any resulting effects on STERIS’s anticipated growth, performance or other results; (d) changes in healthcare policy or government or other third-party payor reimbursement levels; (e) the possibility that compliance with laws, court rulings, certifications, regulations, or other regulatory actions, or the outcome of any pending or threatened litigation, including the EO litigation, may delay, limit or prevent new product or service introductions, impact production, supply and/or marketing of existing products or services, result in uncovered costs, or otherwise affect STERIS’s performance, results, prospects or value; (f) changes in tax laws or interpretations or the adoption of certain income tax treaties in jurisdictions where we operate that could increase our consolidated tax liabilities, including changes in tax laws that would result in STERIS being treated as a U.S. resident for U.S. federal tax purposes, or the impact of tariffs and/or other trade barriers as a result of STERIS’s corporate structure; (g) the impacts of increasing consolidation and competition within our industry, which may exert pressure on our pricing strategy, manufacturing strategy or lead to decreasing demand for our products and services; (h) the effects on our operations resulting from labor-related issues, such as strikes, unsuccessful union negotiations and other workforce disruptions or from our inability to recruit or retain management and other personnel; (i) the level of STERIS’s indebtedness limiting financial flexibility or increasing future borrowing costs; (j) the effects of changes in credit availability and pricing, as well as the ability of STERIS and STERIS’s Customers and suppliers to adequately access the credit markets, on favorable terms or at all, when needed; and (k) the possibility that anticipated financial results, anticipated revenue, productivity improvements, cost savings, growth synergies, and other anticipated benefits of acquisitions, investments, restructuring efforts, and divestitures will not be realized or will be less than anticipated due to unknown or inestimable liabilities, impairments, or increases in expected costs or difficulties in connection with the execution of the particular transaction. Unless legally required, STERIS does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements even if events make clear that any projected results, express or implied, will not be realized.