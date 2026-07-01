Step Pharma announces the appointment of Neil Gallagher as Non-Executive Director

Neil Gallagher, MD, PhD, joins with over 25 years clinical development experience, having contributed to multiple commercial therapeutics across haematology and oncology

His appointment will strengthen Step Pharma’s board as it advances dencatistat across three clinical programmes for essential thrombocythaemia (ET), lymphoma and solid tumours.

Saint-Genis-Pouilly, France, 1 July 2026 – Step Pharma (“the Company”), the global leader in CTPS1 inhibition for targeted cancer treatment, today announces the appointment of Neil J. Gallagher, MD, PhD, as Non-Executive Director effective immediately. He will support the Company as it continues to advance its first-in-class CTPS1 inhibitor, dencatistat, as a treatment for essential thrombocythaemia, lymphoma and solid tumours.

Neil has worked across haematology and oncology for over 25 years, having held various senior executive positions at several global pharmaceutical companies including Amgen, AstraZeneca, Novartis and AbbVie, where as Chief Medical Officer he led the development organisation through multiple regulatory approvals in immunology, oncology, neuroscience and eye care.

He currently serves as a Non-Executive Director at several public and private oncology companies, including Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FHTX) and iOnctura, and as a Board Advisor to Nouscom. Over the course of his executive career, Dr Gallagher has built an exceptional track record of bringing innovative oncology therapies to patients, including venetoclax during his time as CMO at AbbVie and overseeing the FDA approvals of revumenib and axatilimab as President, Head of R&D at Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Neil received his MD from Trinity College Dublin, Ireland, alongside a PhD in Cancer Biology from the University of Birmingham, UK. He is also a Member of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (MRCOG).

Andrew Parker, Chief Executive Officer, Step Pharma, commented: “Neil's deep expertise in successfully leading complex development programmes through to regulatory approval across haematology and oncology will be invaluable as we continue to advance our first-in-class CTPS1 inhibitor, dencatistat, for essential thrombocythaemia, lymphoma and solid tumours. His appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the Company, and we are delighted to welcome him to the Step Pharma board.”

Neil Gallagher, newly appointed member of the board, Step Pharma, added: “I am delighted to join the Step Pharma board at such an exciting point in the Company’s evolution. The advancement of dencatistat into three parallel programmes reflects the strength of Step Pharma’s innovative ‘pipeline in a product’ strategy. This is a truly efficient approach to clinical development that has the potential to deliver new treatment options across multiple indications where unmet need remains high. I look forward to applying my experience in haematology and oncology drug development to help make this a reality for patients.”

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About Step Pharma

Step Pharma’s goal is to bring about a step change in how cancer is treated with targeted therapies that kill cancer cells and leave healthy cells unharmed. The Company is the world leader in CTPS1 inhibition, a new approach with the potential to yield highly selective, safe and effective treatments for both blood cancers and solid tumours.

Step Pharma was founded in 2014 by Kurma Partners, the Imagine Institute and Sygnature Discovery, based on the scientific discoveries of Prof. Alain Fischer and Dr Sylvain Latour. Step Pharma is based in Saint-Genis-Pouilly, France, and is supported by a strong syndicate of investors including Kurma Partners, V-Bio Ventures, Bpifrance (Fonds Biothérapies Innovantes et Maladies Rares and InnoBio2 Fund), Pontifax, Hadean Ventures, Sunstone Life Science Ventures, Inserm Transfert Initiative, Idinvest, Sygnature Discovery and the Imagine Institute.

More information on the company can be found at www.step-ph.com.

For more information please contact:

Step Pharma

Andrew Parker, Chief Executive Officer

contact@step-ph.com

Media Relations

ICR Healthcare

Amber Fennell, Namrata Taak, Phillip Marriage

Tel. +44 (0) 20 3709 5700

steppharma@icrhealthcare.com