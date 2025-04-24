Stellaromics Announces First Deployment of Pyxa Platform in Europe

Early Access Partnership with Dr. Nigel Jamieson to Explore 3D Spatial Biology in Oncology Research

BOSTON, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellaromics , a pioneer in 3D spatial biology, today announced that Dr. Nigel Jamieson and his team at the University of Glasgow are the first European users of the company's Pyxa platform. As an inaugural early access partner, Dr. Jamieson, a physician-scientist and Professor at the University of Glasgow, will lead oncology-focused research using the platform. His team will apply Pyxa's 3D spatial multi-omics workflow to investigate tumor architecture and the surrounding microenvironment, with the goal of uncovering new cancer biomarkers that could inform pharmaceutical development and future clinical applications.

It's about working with passionate researchers who are pushing the boundaries of what's possible in cancer science...

Dr. Jamieson's lab, which also operates as a spatial biology core facility, is applying the full Pyxa workflow—from sample preparation and 3D spatial sequencing to data analysis—to generate high-resolution spatial maps of tumor samples. By visualizing tumors at sub-cellular resolution and analyzing thick tissue sections with integrated multi-omic data, the team aims to uncover cellular interactions and disease mechanisms with greater precision in clinically relevant contexts.

This collaboration marks a significant step forward for Stellaromics, underscoring Pyxa's growing role in oncology and translational research. The work at the University of Glasgow showcases the platform's potential to advance cancer diagnostics and therapeutics, aligning with Stellaromics' mission to enable precision medicine through true 3D spatial biology.

"Partnering with Dr. Jamieson and the University of Glasgow as our first site in Europe is an exciting step forward for us," said Todd Dickinson , Ph.D., CEO of Stellaromics. "It's more than just expanding our footprint to Europe—it's about working with passionate researchers who are pushing the boundaries of what's possible in cancer science. We are thrilled to provide Dr. Jamieson and his colleagues with a powerful new tool in the fight against cancer."

By capturing spatial gene expression data at sub-cellular resolution in thick tissue samples, Pyxa enables a comprehensive understanding of complex biological systems in three dimensions. This early access program will help inform how 3D spatial biology can advance cancer biomarker discovery, with the potential to inform future diagnostic and therapeutic strategies.

"It's an exciting opportunity to be among the first to work with the Pyxa platform," said Dr. Nigel Jamieson. "Studying tumors in 3D gives us a much richer understanding of how cancer behaves in real tissue. The ability to analyze thicker sections and integrate multi-omic data opens new possibilities for discovering biomarkers and developing more precise therapies."

The collaboration will be highlighted during a May 9 event in London, Next-Generation Cancer Diagnostics Grand Challenge, featuring leaders from the UK Department of Health, pharmaceutical companies, and spatial biology researchers. Stellaromics will continue to expand its early access program with additional instruments shipping in summer 2025.

About Stellaromics

Stellaromics is a privately held company dedicated to pioneering breakthroughs in 3D spatial multi-omics. The company's mission is to empower researchers with cutting-edge tools that illuminate the complexities of biological systems, enabling groundbreaking discoveries that improve human health. Stellaromics is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

