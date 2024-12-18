StatLab Medical Products Expands Global Reach With Myr Acquisition

Acquisition expands upon StatLab’s broad manufacturing capabilities.









MCKINNEY, Texas & TARRAGONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StatLab Medical Products (“StatLab”), a leading global developer and manufacturer of medical diagnostic supplies and equipment, continues its expansion with the announcement of the acquisition of Especialidades Médicas Myr, S.L. (“Myr”), a Spanish histology equipment manufacturer. The integration of Myr, with its range of equipment offerings, manufacturing capabilities, and established global distributor network, equips StatLab to expand both its portfolio and international footprint.

Headquartered near Tarragona, Spain, Myr was founded 36 years ago by Francisco (Paco) Ruiz. Myr has become a trusted supplier of high-quality histology equipment for tissue processing, embedding, sectioning, and staining, provided through an established worldwide distributor network. With this acquisition, StatLab gains an impressive manufacturing hub and team in Spain and unlocks new distribution channels in developing regions.

“The addition of Myr’s complementary equipment products not only diversifies our offerings but also drives momentum within key European markets powered by the Diapath and CellPath brands in our portfolio,” said Sung-Dae Hong, CEO of StatLab. “Our partnership with Myr will provide an opportunity to expand into emerging markets and fuel growth through existing channels while investing in their ability to deliver the best products and solutions. I’m excited to welcome Paco and the Myr team to StatLab and continue to invest in the strong business they’ve built.”

“The decision to join StatLab is driven by our shared commitment to meet customer needs,” said Paco Ruiz, CEO & Founder of Myr. “This is an excellent opportunity to expand Myr’s brand and business, and I’m eager for my team to work together with Dae and StatLab to leverage our products and capabilities to empower additional growth.”

About StatLab Medical Products

StatLab Medical Products has been dedicated to helping anatomic pathology laboratories provide the best possible patient care since 1976. We offer an extensive portfolio of self-manufactured consumables and labeling and tracking equipment from nine manufacturing sites in the United States, United Kingdom, and Europe. Our global operational footprint powered by over 750 mission-driven colleagues delivers a dependable and resilient supply chain of high-quality products and solutions, and a customer-centric approach inspires us to deliver reliability, innovation, and quality in every interaction. Learn more at StatLab.com.

About Myr

Myr is a leading provider of histology equipment, excelling in the development and manufacturing of advanced instruments. With a history spanning over 30 years, Myr is committed to reliability, excellence and quality, offering a complete range of products within the histology market. Myr supports customers around the globe with a focus on efficiently providing high-quality products and responsive customer care. Learn more at https://myr.com.es/.

