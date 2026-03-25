StarLIMS to Acquire the MODA® Platform from Lonza, Expanding Deeper Into Manufacturing Operations & Quality Control

HOLLYWOOD, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StarLIMS has agreed to acquire the MODA® Platform, a trusted solution for manufacturing quality assurance and control in regulated environments. The transaction is expected to close in Q2 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

StarLIMS is a leading provider of enterprise laboratory informatics software. The acquisition of the MODA® Platform from Lonza, one of the world’s largest contract development and manufacturing organizations, will enable StarLIMS to deliver a full-stack solution by extending its core Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) offering into manufacturing operations across a customer base of approximately 700 enterprises. The MODA® Platform empowers manufacturers to both maintain compliant laboratory operations and accelerate the pace of production. Together, they will provide customers with an end-to-end system to automate the development and production process from the lab to the manufacturing floor.

“Life sciences organizations face increasing pressure to manage complex laboratory operations while meeting regulatory requirements and manufacturing production targets,” said Trey Cook, CEO of StarLIMS. “The MODA® Platform further enhances our platform and helps customers manage critical data and workflows within a more connected system. Together, StarLIMS and MODA® are poised to be a leader in agentic lab automation.”

“As we continue to focus Lonza’s portfolio on delivering value across CDMO services, essential raw materials, and life science tools, StarLIMS is well positioned to further develop the MODA® Platform and drive continued value for customers who rely on it for critical quality and manufacturing workflows,” said Mike Goetter, Head of Bioscience at Lonza. “We look forward to remaining a long-term strategic customer of MODA® as it transitions to its new ownership.”

About StarLIMS

As a recognized leader in LIMS and informatics solutions, StarLIMS is committed to providing quality products and services to enterprises across the globe. Found in more than 2,000 laboratories, StarLIMS serves life sciences, CDMOs, food & beverage, chemical, agrochemical, oil & gas, consumer goods, contract testing, R&D, public health, and clinical diagnostics organizations. With a modern R&D ELN incorporated into its portfolio, StarLIMS addresses the critical challenges customers face in finding an advanced platform that supports them from R&D through commercialization. For more information, visit www.starlims.com.

About the MODA® Platform

The MODA® Platform is a leading provider of modular, scalable software for end-to-end quality control and manufacturing execution. Serving customers across pharma, biotech, cell and gene therapy, and CDMO organizations globally, its MODA-EM® and MODA-ES® flagship products enable GMP-compliant, paperless quality processes from manufacturing through release cycles. The MODA® Platform addresses the critical compliance, standardization, and digitalization challenges facing today's life sciences manufacturers.

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